Millions of Children May Needlessly Die From Cancer, Study Warns

Unless additional investments are made in health care, an estimated 11.1 million children will die of cancer over the next three decades, the vast majority of them in lower-income countries, new estimates show.

More than 100,000 children die every year from cancer around the world. There have long been major disparities in childhood cancer outcomes between wealthier and poorer nations, driven largely by unprecedented gains in diagnosis, treatment and supportive care that are largely inaccessible for children in lower-income countries. The new study, published on Monday in The Lancet Oncology, measures how current health care weaknesses exacerbate the disparities in childhood cancer outcomes — and how those gaps might be bridged with targeted investments in poorer countries.

“The stark reality is worldwide inequity and a bleak picture for children with cancer in low- and middle-income countries,” Dr. Ramandeep Arora from the Max Super-Speciality Hospital in India, a study co-author, said in a statement. “Yet childhood cancer is no longer complex, expensive, difficult to diagnose, or complicated to treat.”

The report, which estimates national and global cancer incidence, survival and mortality for children younger than 15 in 200 countries from 2020 to 2050, is the latest research from a commission of 44 leading global health experts. The study shows that while about 80% of children with cancer in high-income countries will survive at least five years, that rate is less than 30% in low- and middle-income nations. In eastern African countries, for example, just 8% of children survive five years after a cancer diagnosis.

Low survival rates in poorer countries are primarily driven by diagnosis issues — such as when cancers go undetected or are diagnosed too late — as well as “suboptimal care” for childhood cancer patients tied to poor health care infrastructure and limited access to quality treatment and medicines, according to the study. Cultural and educational barriers also can play a role.

“The world is clearly failing to meet the needs of children with cancer” in low- and middle-income countries, the report says.

Without a concerted effort to improve access to health care, about 13.7 million children are expected to develop cancer worldwide from 2020 to 2050, with more than 10 million cases in low- and middle-income countries. About 6.1 million — nearly half — will go undiagnosed and untreated.

Yet the burden of childhood cancer in lower-income countries could be “vastly reduced,” the study says, with widespread access to primary care and referrals to specialists; improved cancer treatments such as chemotherapy and surgery; and stronger support services to help keep children in treatment. In all, these efforts could prevent an estimated 6.2 million childhood cancer deaths — about 56% of the projected total — between 2020 and 2050, the analysis shows.

The study also notes an economic benefit. Cancer treatment for these children would cost an estimated $594 billion, a fraction of the roughly $2 trillion they’re projected to contribute to the economy throughout their lives.

“For too long, there has been a widespread misconception that caring for children with cancer in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) is expensive, unattainable, and inappropriate because of competing health priorities,” Dr. Rifat Atun, a professor of global health systems at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and co-chair of the commission, said in a statement. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

