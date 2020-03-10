Metro’s potential restoration of some late-night service a ‘step in the right direction’

Metro staff is proposing a partial revival of late-night train service, offering to restore about half of the evening commuting…

Metro staff is proposing a partial revival of late-night train service, offering to restore about half of the evening commuting hours that were suspended about three years ago, according to a Metro staff report released Monday.

This plan, scheduled to be presented to Metro’s Safety and Operations Committee Thursday, appears to be a compromise. Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority officials have resisted the return of late-night operations partly because the revenue from that service doesn’t cover the cost and because they wanted night crews to have a longer window for maintenance work.

The Metro board maintained the shortened hours a year longer than originally planned. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration, meanwhile, argues the city’s nightlife has been substantially affected by cutbacks — visitors leave earlier and employees have a more difficult time getting home.

Under this latest Metro proposal, Friday and Saturday trains would run until 2 a.m., a one-hour extension.…