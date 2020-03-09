Meet Tim Machenaud, BoConcept owner and world traveler

Welcome to Off the Beat, a weekly Q&A with a local business person doing something a little different. Have an…

Tim Machenaud is the owner of BoConcept furniture stores in Georgetown and McLean.

How did you find yourself in the furniture business? My family likes to say that’s because we moved eight times since I was born until I was 18, so I have always been looking at how I can quickly colonize a new space to make it feel like home again. Two years after studying International Business at the University of Maryland, I started as area manager at Roche Bobois headquarters in Paris. I had great mentors — including founder Francois Roche and Gilles Bonan who ultimately became CEO — they shared their passion, experience and knowledge during the first 10 years of my professional path. I’ve had the chance to visit many factories, leather tanneries, warehouses, transporters, analyzing and…