Meet the bigwigs of real estate brokerage

Our List this week features the top individual commercial real estate brokers in Greater Washington. They help close the largest deals — the ones that can take a year-plus to negotiate, often reach into the hundreds of millions of dollars and ultimately land in the pages of the Washington Business Journal. Who are these goliaths of dealmaking? Meet some of the top earners surveyed and submitted for our List here, many within our top 25 — and read the secrets to success and market predictions they offered before coronavirus descended.

From CBRE Inc.

David Webb, Vice chair

LIST RANK #1

Specialty areas: Investment multifamily, debt and structured finance

2019 gross dollar volume: $765.2 million

Total transactions in 2019: 58 as lead broker, 25 additional

Biggest transaction in 2019: Multifamily sale of multiple properties in Maryland to Star Real Estate Ventures, totaling 2,542 units worth $410 million

What’s one of your most memorable local deals from the past decade? When…