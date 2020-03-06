Massive Navy IT contract sees protest — and, no, not by Perspecta

It was an anticipated possibility that the Navy’s $7.7 billion IT modernization contract would get protested, but nevertheless, it was…

It was an anticipated possibility that the Navy’s $7.7 billion IT modernization contract would get protested, but nevertheless, it was a surprise when it finally happened.

That’s because the protest halting Leidos Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE LDOS) February award of the NGEN-R Service Management, Integration and Transport (SMIT) contract came not from incumbent Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), as expected, but from fellow competitor General Dynamics IT.

The Falls Church subsidiary of General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE: GD) filed the protest with the Government Accountability Office (GAO) on Wednesday, contesting the indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract.

Executives from GDIT, Perspecta and Leidos weren’t immediately available for comment.

NGEN-R SMIT is meant to help modernize the Navy Marine Corps Intranet, which supports 700,000 users at 2,500 sites — as well as the outside continental U.S. Naval Enterprise Network and the Marine Corps Enterprise Network — with enterprise…