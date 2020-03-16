Maryland, California Extend Tax Deadlines Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

State finance experts are warning that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will take a chunk out of state tax revenues —…

State finance experts are warning that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will take a chunk out of state tax revenues — but that federal efforts to extend tax filing deadlines to help businesses and taxpayers would create confusion and make it more difficult to forecast revenue targets for the coming fiscal year.

“It’s going to create a lot of confusion, for sure,” says Lucy Dadayan, a senior research associate at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. “Revenue forecasters are already trying to figure out the coronavirus impact. If they don’t have income tax data from April, there will be wild estimates.”

[READ: Colorado’s Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Faces Early Challenges]

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday floated the possibility of the Internal Revenue Service pushing back its April 15 federal filing deadline. Businesses and “virtually all Americans” except the extremely wealthy would benefit, he told House lawmakers during a hearing on Capitol Hill.

Such a move would force states to either extend their own filing deadlines or force residents to keep track of separate federal and state regulations.

“Will states have to take action to extend their own deadlines, which is something they’d have to pass legislation to do?” asks Brian Sigritz, director of state fiscal studies at the National Association of State Budget Officers. “The thinking is that a lot of it will depend on how long the extension is at the federal level.”

Maryland and California are among a minority of states who have already adjusted tax requirements in response to the outbreak. Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot announced in a statement on Wednesday that he would extend certain business-related tax filings to June 1 to “provide much-needed relief to our business owners as they adjust to changes in consumer behavior, tourism trends and employee workforce output.”

On March 12, California Gov. Gavin Newsom pushed back the Golden State’s tax deadline by 60 days. Washington and Oregon have also issued guidance materials to taxpayers and businesses who may qualify for waivers and extensions.

Sigritz says the coronavirus outbreak — and America’s response to its spread, which to this point has included school and business closures, event cancellations and requests for self-isolation and social distancing across the country — is likely to hit “several revenue streams for states.” Some economists are predicting the economy will fall into recession in the coming months.

“Sales taxes, if there’s less consumer spending. Corporate income taxes. Gas taxes for transportation, if people start driving less because people are going to work less,” Sigritz says. “It is still very early on. But spending and revenue will be impacted by this.”

And although a tax extension would provide temporary relief to consumers and businesses, Dadayan says it would be an imperfect solution that would likely create confusion and produce limited benefits. She points to IRS data indicating nearly 68 million individual tax returns had been received through the week that ended March 6.

[READ: New Hampshire Profits Most From Sin Taxes]

The IRS collected more than 155 million individual tax returns last year, but an extension would only benefit businesses and individual taxpayers who have not already submitted their paperwork to the government.

She notes that not all states adhere to the federal government’s April 15 deadline. In Hawaii, for example, individual filings are due on April 20. In Virginia, they’re due on May 1. So most states “might be OK if it’s pushed just a few days.”

But if the federal government pushes its deadline out a few months, after most states begin their fiscal year in July, state revenue projections and budget estimates are likely to suffer, she says.

“Revenue forecasters need to get the data. They need that information to be able to forecast revenues for fiscal year 2021,” she says.

[READ: Pennsylvania Considers Automatic Retirement Savings Option]

So far, it remains unclear how significantly the federal government will delay tax day — and even if such a policy will be enacted. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and Rep. Paul Mitchell, R-Mich., sent a letter to the IRS on March 13 asking that the federal deadline be extended to June 15. But no formal policy has been announced.

Still, Dadayan and Sigritz both believe states will have no choice but to follow the federal government’s extension if it does eventually materialize.

“I’m sure more states will probably be looking into it,” Sigritz says.

More from U.S. News

Coronavirus Wreaks Havoc on Spring Break in Florida

How Tourism to Alaska Could Be Devastated by Coronavirus

More States Legalize Alkaline Hydrolysis, Dissolving Dead Bodies in Water

Maryland, California Extend Tax Deadlines Amid Coronavirus Outbreak originally appeared on usnews.com