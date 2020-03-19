Marriott to make ‘significant cuts’ to senior executive salaries

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) said Wednesday it is making “significant cuts in senior executive salaries,” requiring some temporary leaves…

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) said Wednesday it is making “significant cuts in senior executive salaries,” requiring some temporary leaves in North America and cutting back work weeks across the company’s corporate level because of the adverse business impacts of the coronavirus.

The Bethesda hotel giant said the cost-cutting moves would reduce corporate and administrative costs by at least $140 million, and that more measures were expected in the weeks ahead. The company started rolling out furloughs for hotel employees earlier this week.

It also became the latest hospitality company to rescind its earnings forecast for 2020 because of the effects of the pandemic, following similar moves from McLean hotelier Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) and several hospitality real estate investment trusts based in Greater Washington.

