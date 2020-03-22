Marriott to furlough thousands at Bethesda HQ

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is furloughing about two-thirds of its corporate employees at its Bethesda headquarters, the company confirmed…

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is furloughing about two-thirds of its corporate employees at its Bethesda headquarters, the company confirmed Sunday morning to the Washington Business Journal. It’s the latest cutback for the hospitality giant as it contends with mounting losses created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is also planning to furlough about two-thirds of its corporate payroll abroad. The costing-cutting measures were first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Marriott President and CEO Arne Sorenson addressed some of these changes in a video message sent to employees on Thursday and posted social meeting Friday. The furloughs were hinted at in a business update the company posted Wednesday evening.

The furloughs would begin in April and last 60 to 90 days. Furloughed employees would receive 20% of their salaries during that span, and corporate employees who stay on are subject to pay cuts and reduced work. The company employs about 4,000 at its Bethesda…