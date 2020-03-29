Maine’s Annual Town Meetings May Fall Victim to Coronavirus

UNITY, Maine–For two centuries, the residents here have gathered each March for the town’s annual meeting. Over the course of…

UNITY, Maine–For two centuries, the residents here have gathered each March for the town’s annual meeting. Over the course of a Saturday, citizens here debate everything from expenditures for the cemetery and fire department to employee salaries and zoning ordinances. It can be a messy, all-day affair with a break only for a community supper, says Peggy Sampson, the first selectperson and general administrator. But it’s also a fundamental part of the community.

“Town meeting is a big deal,” Sampson says. “People plan on it every year. We can’t run the community without it.”

But for the first time in Maine‘s history, Unity and dozens of other municipalities may have to do just that.

Earlier this month and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills issued an emergency proclamation, limiting all gatherings to fewer than 10 people and effectively calling a moratorium on town meetings scheduled throughout the state. The decision was hailed as a wise one by epidemiologists. But legal scholars say it’s created potential governmental challenges the likes of which the state has never seen.

Town meetings have been a fundamental part of New England’s political landscape since the first arrival of colonists, says Maine State Historian Earle G. Shettleworth Jr.

“They are the purist form of democracy,” Shettleworth says. “The idea that you could have the populace meet once a year to discuss and debate and vote on all the responsibilities and expenditures in their community was the genius of our country’s first government.”

Early Maine towns such as Kittery and York have records of town meetings dating back to the mid-17th century, Shettleworth says. During the Industrial Revolution, cities like Portland and Bangor grew too large to accommodate the model, which requires residents to convene in person and to conduct an open vote on budgets and changes to ordinances.

But in a rural state with a population of just over 1.3 million residents, town meetings have persisted in most communities here. One reason for that, explains Jeff Thaler, a professor at the University of Maine Law School, is because the state’s constitution is based on a strong commitment to home rule, which is to say that municipalities retain an exceptional level of self-governance compared to those in many other states. Most Maine towns are governed by a small select board — New England’s version of a town council) — that drafts the town’s proposed budget and any legislative changes for the coming fiscal year. Town residents then convene and, with the help of an appointed moderator, vote on each line item in the selectmen’s report. Without that public vote, the town is not authorized to spend its budget, nor can it make any changes to governance.

“It’s about as nitty-gritty as you can get,” says Beverly Bradstreet, selectperson for the town of Albion. “People don’t have much of a say at the state or the county level — and certainly not in the federal government. Town meeting really does give people a chance to make decisions and say how things are run.”

Eric Conrad serves as director of communication and educational services for the Maine Municipal Association, a voluntary nonprofit organization that provides services and legal counsel for all of Maine’s 484 towns and cities. He says that, in the weeks leading up to the state declaration of emergency, the association was inundated with calls from member municipalities who feared they would be without a budget for the duration of the covid19 virus. An emergency act passed by the State Legislature on March 18 allows towns to use last year’s budget until the state of emergency is lifted. But Conrad acknowledges it’s an imperfect solution.

“It’s not great because costs are up across the board, and towns may need larger budgets than they current have authorization to use going forward,” Conrad says. Many communities have also suspended elections of officials, which has left vacancies in key positions or stymied planned retirements, he says.

Walter Reitz serves as first selectman for the town of South Thomaston. He says the town is experiencing what he calls “collective uncertainty” about their inability to settle key issues. One was the repurposing of the town’s elementary school building, which has been a polarizing topic. Another was the need to approve matching funds for a $330,000 grant to repair a key road connecting island inhabitants to the rest of the town.

“It’s the only point of egress for some of our residents, and rising sea levels mean that we’ve seen significant flooding damage there,” Reitz says. “If we can’t begin construction by next year, we could lose the grant.”

Sweden, Maine, had hoped to pass the necessary zoning changes that would allow the creation of a 100-acre solar array there. The projected tax benefit of the project would be upward of $100,000 annually, says selectman Ryan Fowler. “In a town with an operating budget well under a million dollars, that kind of benefit is a huge deal,” Fowler says. “We were all really excited about what that might mean.”

It’s not clear when towns like Sweden will be allowed to vote on new initiatives. Most town meetings have been postponed indefinitely. Town officials say they’re hoping they’ll be able to convene before July, when property taxes are reassessed. In the meantime, some have raised the prospect of hosting a remote town meeting, using an Internet-based conference platform like Zoom.

But that’s a contentious legal subject. Conrad says the MMA legal team is certain that such meetings are beyond the scope of what is approved by legislation. Thaler agrees as far as the actual town meeting is concerned, but he thinks there might be wiggle room for select boards to conduct some important business digitally — assuming, of course, that residents have access to broadband Internet, a sticking point for many rural Maine communities.

“It’s all definitely new territory,” he says. “Historically, Maine has been a place that still embraces the fact that everyone is willing to hear from each other. It’s getting harder and harder to see how that works in the 21 st century.”

