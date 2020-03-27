Local resources for small business navigating the coronavirus crisis

These are unprecedented times. There are many places to turn for help. The Washington Business Journal is building a set…

The Washington Business Journal is building a set of guides to help our region’s businesses navigate the coronavirus pandemic — one federal, one state and one local. These will include resources offered by government, private sector and nonprofit organizations. They will range from financial aid to mental health support, from infrastructure to layoff assistance.

In this guide, you will find the resources offered by local governments and other entities. Please note, D.C. government resources are part of the state guide.

Northern Virginia

Alexandria has placed a moratorium on the collection of the 5% meals tax from roughly 490 restaurants and grocery stores, delayed collection of the 6.5% transient lodging tax and $1.25 per night hotel tax, and extended the filing date of business personal property taxes from May 1 to July 1.

The Alexandria/Arlington Emergency Layoff Aversion Assistance Program will award 11 grants…