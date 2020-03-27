Letter to the Editor: Hospitality needs a helping hand from the feds

Travel and tourism is an integral part of the Washington, D.C., economy. In 2018, a record 23.8 million visitors to…

Travel and tourism is an integral part of the Washington, D.C., economy. In 2018, a record 23.8 million visitors to D.C. spent $7.8 billion and supported 76,522 jobs, the largest number we’ve seen in 10 years. The visitor spending directly impacts the city’s ability to provide vital public services. Specifically, the influx of tourism dollars supported $851 million in local taxes in 2018, and without it, nearly 300,000 D.C. households would have to contribute an additional $2,844 per household in taxes in order to maintain the current level of D.C. tax receipts.

During this spring season, which is the kickoff of peak tourism, D.C. will fail to realize at least $78.4 million in economic impact from eight large-scale events that will no longer take place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and other venues throughout the city. The trickle-down effect of these lost meetings, in addition to museum closures, cancellations throughout sports, concerts, festivals, theater…