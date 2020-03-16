Law School Admissions Process: A Month-By-Month Guide

Applying to law school takes time, money and focus — not unlike law school itself. As straightforward as the application…

Applying to law school takes time, money and focus — not unlike law school itself. As straightforward as the application process may sound, applicants need to put in a lot of thought and prep work.

Getting an early start reduces headaches and hard decisions down the line. If you’re planning to apply to law school for admission next year, here’s a helpful overview of the whole process one month at a time.

April

Because the LSAT and law school application process can feel so dispiriting, it is crucial to commit early and wholeheartedly. Spring is a good time to do preliminary research, look into the LSAT and reflect on the costs and benefits of law school and whether it will help you achieve your life goals.

To stay focused when you later second-guess yourself, make a balanced list of reasons you are applying to law school. If you are in college, finish the semester with a strong performance to boost your GPA and secure good recommendation letters. Line up summer plans that shine on your resume.

May

Whether you’re at school or at work, summer is a good time to focus on the LSAT before the post-Labor Day hustle. However you plan to prep — using a class, personal tutor, online program or self-study — give yourself several weeks to master the test.

If you start LSAT prep in late May, you will have three months before taking the test in late summer. Register early for your preferred test dates because popular sites fill up fast.

June

By now, you should have a sense of what you’re up against on the LSAT. Use consistent, focused practice to build skills and overcome your weaknesses.

Unless you are taking summer classes, submit transcript request forms through the Law School Admission Council’s Credential Assembly Service after registering for your LSAC account. Remember to request transcripts from every institution you attended, including summer or study-abroad programs.

July

Now that the LSAT is administered roughly every five weeks, it is no longer as important to structure your study schedule around specific test dates. Nevertheless, you want to have plenty of leeway in case you need to retake the test due to a disappointing score or postpone a test due to illness or emergency.

Aiming for a July or August test day will give you multiple backup dates before you apply to law schools in the fall. They will accept applications without an LSAT score, but they won’t consider them until scores arrive. Scores are released within three weeks, possibly faster in the future now that the test is digital.

August

Besides your LSAT, consider getting your resume into shape once your summer plans wrap up. Put together a target list of schools based on your LSAT score and grades. The list should include a few safety schools, some reaches and several midrange schools where your odds look decent but not assured.

September

By September, you should take on your personal statement so that you have plenty of time to revise, reflect and get feedback. Email potential recommenders, since professors and employers will likely be back from vacations.

Give them a month, or at least a couple of weeks, to submit their letters. Provide clear instructions and offer to suggest ideas for the letters, but don’t write the letters yourself.

Most law schools open their applications by September. Be sure to carefully read the application, because short-answer questions and supplemental essay prompts may change year to year.

October

Complete your personal statement, along with your other application materials. Review an application checklist to make sure you’re not missing anything.

An increasing number of schools are offering early decision options, with deadlines as early as Nov. 1. Even for regular applications, submitting early will raise your odds due to the rolling admissions cycle. As applications pile up in admissions officers’ inboxes, you don’t want yours lost in the shuffle.

November

Applicants are often so focused on applying to their top choices that they don’t realize how much time each extra application takes. Many have extra questions or essays. Prioritize the schools you are most interested in, but take your time to complete and double-check each application to avoid careless errors.

December

If you still have outstanding applications, be sure to get them in. Although applications are accepted as late as February, applying before the winter holidays will give you your best odds.

If you have any questions about the process or need to update your application due to a life change like a promotion or award, send a concise, courteous email.

The Next Year

Application decisions usually arrive between December and April, depending on when you applied, among other factors. Don’t take a long wait as a bad sign.

Once you hear back, visit the schools you are strongly considering. If you are on a waitlist, consider contacting the school to send an update and letter of continued interest. If you receive competing offers, consider scholarship negotiations.

Once you have settled on a law school, use the summer before the first year to get settled and prepare for what’s ahead.

Congratulations — your legal career is about to begin!

