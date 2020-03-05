Kids’ Dental Care: From the First Tooth

It seems as soon as babies begin to chew on their hands, parents wonder when the first tooth is going…

It seems as soon as babies begin to chew on their hands, parents wonder when the first tooth is going to arrive. Understanding the basics of the teething process can help with preparing for early tooth care and alert parents to dental problems.

A tooth is a surprisingly complicated thing. It’s comprised of layers of cell types that create the durable structure needed for a lifetime of smiles. From the innermost nerves and blood vessels to the hard enamel outer layer, the development of a tooth begins in the womb and continues until “baby teeth” make their debut and break through the gums. Although it is possible to be born with teeth (called natal teeth), a child’s first tooth typically comes in, or erupts, at between 6 and 8 months. A full set of baby teeth appears by the age of 3 years.

Teeth should arrive in symmetrical pairs, beginning with the lower front two teeth. Most kids will get their first tooth at about the same age as any older siblings, and girls tend to get their teeth earlier than boys. The process of tooth eruption is commonly known as ‘teething.” Teething is not a medical problem; it is simply part of normal development.

Many studies have explored the symptoms that are most consistent with the teething process. Meta-analysis suggests irritability, gum irritation, mouthing behaviors (like sucking on hands or spending more time chewing on a pacifier) and drooling are most common. It is a myth that teething is associated with fever, diarrhea or ear infections.

If a baby seems to be troubled by the symptoms of teething, using teething toys or chilled teething rings for relief can help. It is also safe to occasionally give acetaminophen for pain if the baby seems particularly uncomfortable. Just be sure to use the medication as directed. Teething necklaces or medicated teething gels are never recommended due to the risk of choking or medical complications.

Proper oral care should begin when the first tooth comes in. Although some parents believe that it’s not important to take good care of baby teeth, because they are going to fall out, being diligent in doing so is what sets up the permanent teeth for success. Cavities and early tooth loss can cause damage or unnecessary complications when permanent teeth erupt.

The goal of initial dental care is not only to clean the teeth, but also to get the child used to a cleaning routine. Early care can be as simple as rubbing the tooth and gums with a wet washcloth. From there, transition to using a small, soft toothbrush to clean the teeth twice a day, using a rice-grain amount of fluoride-containing toothpaste.

Common sense dictates brushing with fluoride-containing toothpaste should be monitored by parents closely to avoid overconsumption of the product. Too much fluoride can cause fluorosis, which can cause white lines or spotting on the teeth. Swallowing a large amount of toothpaste of any variety could also cause stomach upset and vomiting.

The process of growing and erupting teeth is controlled by thousands of heritable genetic sequences. Even one genetic error can result in problems that affect the structure or growth of a tooth. If a child does not have any teeth by the age of 16 months or if teeth do not erupt in pairs, this can be a clue that an error has occurred. These children are often evaluated by a physician and a dentist for clues as to why the teeth have not come in as expected.

There are a number of different factors that can delay teeth coming in. Most commonly, the teeth simply do no have enough space to come in. There is limited space in the jaw for teeth to appear, and the teeth that erupt first will inhibit others from coming it. For some kids, delayed tooth eruption is simply a familial pattern, matching what occurred in multiple family members.

These delays cause no problems in otherwise healthy children. Additional factors that may delay first teeth are errors to the genetic sequences that are responsible for tooth development and eruption. Other issues associated with delayed first teeth or an unusual tooth appearance are immune defects, a birth defect of the brain called holoprosencephaly, and hypophosphatasia, a genetic condition affecting the development of the bones and teeth. In these children, the teeth may be a first clue to the diagnosis, and they may require additional specialty care.

The appearance of the first teeth can also be the cause for a dental visit. Early teeth should not be discolored or misshapen. White lines or spots on baby teeth can be caused by nutritional issues, problems with enamel formation, or exposure to certain medication such as antibiotics and iron supplements. Darker lines are seen with lead exposure, which is critically important to correct during early childhood development.

Teeth that arrived fused together, “double teeth,” are not uncommon. These unique teeth are at increased risk of cavities and breakage. All these issues should be addressed with a dental professional.

All children should, at the very least, be seen a dentist by the age of 3 years. For kids with risk factors that increase the likelihood of cavities or dental problems, a visit to the dentist should be scheduled for around the first birthday. These risk factors include a parent with untreated cavities, visible plaque, pits or deficits in the enamel, plans for breastfeeding or bottle-feeding beyond 1 year of age, routine use of medications, and children with special health care needs that cause dental care to be challenging, such as children with sensory issues or autism or insufficient fluoride exposure.

If you have any questions or concerns about teething or first teeth, seeing your child’s pediatrician is a great place to start. She or he will be able to direct you to trusted dentists specialized in caring for children.

