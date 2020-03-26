Editor’s note: Selection of and interviews with our 2020 Minority Business Leader Awards honorees took place in early 2020, prior…

Editor’s note: Selection of and interviews with our 2020 Minority Business Leader Awards honorees took place in early 2020, prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Their answers may not reflect the current state of business. Our 2020 awards program has been rescheduled.

Kavita Kalatur didn’t grow up aspiring to be an entrepreneur. But it’s the path that chose her. The president and CEO of the Falls Church-based NetImpact Solutions Inc. set out in 2009 to create a company that would reflect her ideals.

“I wanted to go home feeling satisfied about the time [I] put in because you’re spending more time at work than with your own family. I wanted that to count for something,” Kalatur says. “I figured I could be miserable and complain all the time, or I could do something about it.”

NetImpact Strategies was founded as an economically disadvantaged woman-owned small business that provides IT modernization work to government clients. Over the past decade, it has worked with the…