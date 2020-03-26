Editor’s note: Selection of and interviews with our 2020 Minority Business Leader Awards honorees took place in early 2020, prior…

Editor’s note: Selection of and interviews with our 2020 Minority Business Leader Awards honorees took place in early 2020, prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Their answers may not reflect the current state of business. Our 2020 awards program has been rescheduled.

At an age when many in the business community would be thinking retirement, Jim Moss is booked nearly every night of the week.

The founder and president of PRM Consulting Inc. is 70 and has no intentions of slowing down as he continues to grow his firm, which has offices in D.C. and Rockville, along with branches in Richmond, Atlanta, Chicago and Morristown, New Jersey.

Moss’ road to leadership began in South Carolina, where Moss grew up in the era of segregation, attending schools with far fewer resources. After graduating from Morehouse College, he started his career at RCA Corp. in New Jersey. He went on to work at Random House Publishing Co. and as a consultant at the D.C. office of human resources and services firm…