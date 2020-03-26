Editor’s note: Selection of and interviews with our 2020 Minority Business Leader Awards honorees took place in early 2020, prior…

Editor’s note: Selection of and interviews with our 2020 Minority Business Leader Awards honorees took place in early 2020, prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Their answers may not reflect the current state of business. Our 2020 awards program has been rescheduled.

The best advice Jennifer Han received from her parents was simple: Be sincere.

It’s advice that helped inspire Han to focus her career on groups she was passionate about helping: nonprofit organizations.

When Han started in the accounting field, she worked with a variety of industries to gain public accounting experience, from the worlds of finance to communications to technology. But she found the most satisfaction when working with nonprofits.

“My vision was to build a firm that encourages collaborative work and escapes the pitfalls of too much bureaucracy or politics,” Han says. “Many small-to-medium nonprofits have limited resources and most want to focus as much as possible towards fulfillment of their…