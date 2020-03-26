Israel Vacation Rentals Become Coronavirus Quarantines

JERUSALEM — By early March, Eve Jacobs was in tears. The co-owner of a property management company in Jerusalem had…

“I felt like I had lost everything,” Jacobs says. Then, amid the cancellations she got a new idea: rent out the apartments as places for people carrying out the government-mandated 14-day self-quarantines required for anyone entering Israel from abroad, or who has been potentially exposed to the virus. About 60,000 people are in self-quarantine in Israel; for those who live with others, this means staying in one room away from family members or housemates. People in Israel are not allowed to carry out self-quarantine at hotels.

Now, all of the vacation apartments at Jacobs’ Jerusalem Holiday Homes business are booked. In addition to being used as places for the precautionary self-quarantine, some have been rented out to families looking for a staycation, or for those who want to spend the upcoming Passover holiday closer to relatives.

“We were either going to lose business, or choose to adjust to what is happening,” says Jacobs, whose Facebook page and other ads market the apartments for quarantine. “In literally 48 hours, the business turned around, I am saying thank God every second now.”

Jacobs is just one among many property managers and apartment owners in Israel repurposing their vacation rentals as quarantine apartments. Vacation rentals were, until the COVID-19 pandemic, a popular and lucrative business in Israel, which was experiencing several years of growth in tourism and real-estate prices. The crisis is also disrupting the Passover and Easter seasons, one of the most lucrative periods for vacation rentals here.

The new approach is helping many hang on, although there are still challenges.

“At this point, we are just trying to cover our expenses,” says Malka Rothman, who runs a vacation rental service in Jerusalem. While she has switched to renting out the apartments for self-quarantine, she has also had to cut prices in half. “We are definitely taking a very big hit.”

A quick search on Airbnb also reveals that most properties in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv have slashed their prices by half or more.

None of the people carrying out self-quarantine at the properties owned by Rothman, Jacobs or David Amor, owner of Holy Rentals — which also is renting out some apartments to people in quarantine — have actually become sick with COVID-19, but some of the companies have invested in protective masks and gloves for their cleaners, just in case. If a renter were to become sick, health ministry officials would disinfect the apartment and building, and trace any contacts the tenant may have had with others, placing them in quarantine.

“I’m not so scared about my health, I am more scared of the tourism industry, which is completely dying,” Amor says.

In addition to the apartments themselves, companies are also offering to take care of things such as food shopping, money changing and any other errands someone in quarantine, who cannot leave the apartment, may need. Holy Rentals also picks up people who need to enter quarantine from the airport, as they are not allowed to take public transportation.

But even those companies renting to quarantined people are struggling.

Vacation rental agency Windows of Jerusalem recently launched an ad campaign, “quarantine in style,” displaying photos of the apartments, their views of the city and Corona beer.

“But it’s not going as well as we thought, with only a couple of guests so far” says Elissa Siegel, general manager of Windows of Jerusalem, who on Monday was getting ready to furlough eight employees, including the cleaning staff.

“I will probably be cleaning the apartments myself now,” Seigel says. “If this persists for much longer, I will probably be put on furlough myself.”

The Israeli government has announced a $3 billion package for the economy, but how the vacation rental industry will be compensated is still not clear. The tourism industry is about 6% of Israel’s gross domestic product, and in 2019 tourists recorded 25.8 million overnight stays in the country’s hotels, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, to keep the destination on people’s minds around the world while they are stuck at home, Jerusalem’s tourism department is launching virtual tours of the city’s top sights, and even offering a service where one can send a note from afar to place in the Western Wall.

“We are facing a global crisis,” says Ilanit Melchior, head of tourism at the Jerusalem Development Authority. “But this will allow our followers to continue a spiritual connection to Jerusalem.

