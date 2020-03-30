Balanced Fund 11697.87 + 1.92 + 10.68 – 12.18 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2209.85 + 1.50 + 6.17 – .37 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 11697.87 + 1.92 + 10.68 – 12.18

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2209.85 + 1.50 + 6.17 – .37

Emerging Markets 269.18 + .23 + 10.23 – 26.28

Equity Income Fund 10666.94 + 2.84 + 19.12 – 21.99

GNMA 778.80 + .21 + 1.03 + 2.36

General Municipal Debt 1402.37 + .09 + 8.43 – 1.51

Gold Fund 256.96 – 1.09 + 9.46 – 19.03

High Current Yield 2007.99 + 1.14 + 8.81 – 14.53

High Yield Municipal 640.94 – .02 + 8.72 – 4.90

International Fund 1549.80 + 1.21 + 14.54 – 22.93

Science and Technology Fund 2768.89 + 3.08 + 13.70 – 13.67

Short Investment Grade 366.82 + .88 + 2.06 – 1.80

Short Municipal 188.49 + .09 + 2.24 – .50

US Government 726.59 – 1.47 – .24 + 5.38

