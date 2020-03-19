Balanced Fund 10961.77 + .94 – 3.82 – 17.70
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2059.03 – 1.51 – 7.86 – 7.17
Emerging Markets 247.23 – 1.93 – 10.87 – 32.29
Equity Income Fund 9843.82 + 1.31 – 3.01 – 28.01
GNMA 755.68 – 1.01 – 1.57 – .68
General Municipal Debt – 2.74
Gold Fund – 19.03
High Current Yield 1899.88 – 2.66 – 10.09 – 19.13
High Yield Municipal 606.10 – 4.38 – 6.95 – 10.07
International Fund 1379.25 + .77 – 6.14 – 31.41
Science and Technology Fund 2477.11 + 2.12 – 3.01 – 22.77
Short Investment Grade – 1.22
Short Municipal 185.76 – .81 – 1.56 – 1.95
US Government + 4.20
-0-
