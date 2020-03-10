Balanced Fund 12241.79 – 4.61 – 6.13 – 8.09 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2311.80 – 1.76 – .80 + 4.22 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12241.79 – 4.61 – 6.13 – 8.09

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2311.80 – 1.76 – .80 + 4.22

Emerging Markets 305.99 – 6.69 – 9.00 – 16.20

Equity Income Fund 11844.00 + 4.50 – 4.50 – 13.38

GNMA 770.79 – .64 – .32 + 1.31

General Municipal Debt 1460.99 – .78 – .71 + 2.61

Gold Fund 293.62 – .24 – 4.56 – 7.47

High Current Yield 2208.06 – 3.70 – 4.73 – 6.02

High Yield Municipal 694.37 – .41 – .88 + 3.02

International Fund 1707.35 + 2.64 – 6.44 – 15.09

Science and Technology Fund 2964.32 + 4.76 – 4.47 – 7.58

Short Investment Grade 378.06 – .27 + .03 + 1.21

Short Municipal 190.85 – .25 – .08 + .74

US Government 745.81 + .79 + 3.25 + 8.17

