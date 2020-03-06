Balanced Fund 12893.88 – .41 + .89 – 3.20 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2373.42 + 1.33 + 2.43 + 7.00 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12893.88 – .41 + .89 – 3.20

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2373.42 + 1.33 + 2.43 + 7.00

Emerging Markets 327.96 – 2.18 – .62 – 10.19

Equity Income Fund 12314.62 – 1.48 + .94 – 9.93

GNMA 774.76 + .03 + .40 + 1.83

General Municipal Debt 1472.47 + .17 – .12 + 3.42

Gold Fund 316.00 – .41 + 10.08 – .42

High Current Yield 2292.67 – 1.38 – .57 – 2.42

High Yield Municipal 697.23 – .14 – .57 + 3.45

International Fund 1796.43 – 1.83 – 1.10 – 10.66

Science and Technology Fund 3045.51 – 2.73 – 1.34 – 5.05

Short Investment Grade + 1.59

Short Municipal 191.16 + .05 + .13 + .90

US Government 731.49 + .06 + 1.09 + 6.09

-0-

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.