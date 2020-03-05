Balanced Fund 12964.48 – 1.56 + 1.16 – 2.67 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2344.17 + .63 + 1.81 + 5.68 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12964.48 – 1.56 + 1.16 – 2.67

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2344.17 + .63 + 1.81 + 5.68

Emerging Markets 336.03 – 1.44 + 1.03 – 7.98

Equity Income Fund 12540.88 – 2.76 + 1.20 – 8.28

GNMA 773.59 + .03 + .57 + 1.68

General Municipal Debt 1470.30 – .07 – .21 + 3.27

Gold Fund 317.79 + 2.18 + 3.02 + .14

High Current Yield 2323.62 – .73 + .07 – 1.10

High Yield Municipal 698.17 – .12 – .37 + 3.59

International Fund 1824.03 – 2.67 – .19 – 9.29

Science and Technology Fund 3118.01 – 3.15 + 1.74 – 2.79

Short Investment Grade 379.49 + .09 + .59 + 1.59

Short Municipal 191.06 + .09 + .85

US Government 731.83 + .81 + 2.01 + 6.14

-0-

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.