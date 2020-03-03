Balanced Fund 12904.20 – 1.05 – 1.83 – 3.12 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2331.97 + .76 + 1.02 + 5.13 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12904.20 – 1.05 – 1.83 – 3.12

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2331.97 + .76 + 1.02 + 5.13

Emerging Markets 333.78 – .74 – 1.65 – 8.59

Equity Income Fund 12456.51 – 1.92 – 4.21 – 8.90

GNMA 772.53 + .06 + .60 + 1.54

General Municipal Debt 1472.00 – .13 + .16 + 3.38

Gold Fund 307.82 + 4.68 – 5.53 – 3.00

High Current Yield 2325.01 + .32 – 1.05 – 1.04

High Yield Municipal 699.35 – .16 + .15 + 3.76

International Fund 1819.99 – 1.35 – 3.18 – 9.49

Science and Technology Fund 3091.50 – 3.43 – 3.25 – 3.61

Short Investment Grade 378.86 + .24 + .44 + 1.42

Short Municipal 190.95 – .04 + .07 + .79

US Government 727.61 + .73 + 1.72 + 5.53

