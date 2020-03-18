Increasing Number of Countries Push Coronavirus Rescue Packages

Governments around the world are announcing packages to support their economies as the COVID-19 pandemic is placing countries into lockdowns…

Governments around the world are announcing packages to support their economies as the COVID-19 pandemic is placing countries into lockdowns and threatens a global recession. Both central banks and international organizations such as the World Bank and the International Monetary are pledging funds to support countries in need.

The United States announced it is looking at giving every American a check to help them withstand the negative economic implications of the current coronavirus crisis, together with other measures that would be used to sustain and support industries affected by the pandemic.

Here are some of the economic measures taken by nations to withstand the COVID-19 pandemic:

— In the United States, Congress and the White House are moving closer to agreeing on a $1 trillion economic package that will include $500 billion in direct payments to taxpayers on April 6 and May 18. The U.S. is also planning $500 billion in loans for businesses. The Federal Reserve announced it will create an emergency lending facility to help the country’s short-term credit market.

— Canada will spend an initial $18.6 billion in support to families and businesses affected by the outbreak. The country also pledged about $37 billion in tax deferrals to help Canadians and businesses survive the economic trouble.

— The European Union said it would use up to $41 billion for measures to counteract the economic consequences of the coronavirus crisis. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank announced it will buy up to $830 billion government and corporate bonds and other assets in a bid to calm the continent’s financial markets.

— In the United Kingdom, the government announced $398 billion for loans and guarantees. Smaller businesses will be granted access to cash grants of more than $28,000 to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

— German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that her country is facing the worst crisis since the end of World War II and said her government will do “whatever it takes” to keep its businesses afloat. The country pledged unlimited cash to businesses hit by the crisis.

— France, a country severely affected by the coronavirus outbreak, pledged around $50 billion in immediate aid for businesses and employees hit by the pandemic which is expected to shrink the French gross domestic product by 1% in 2020.

— In Austria, the government announced it will spend up to $42 billion to secure jobs and support businesses. The government will provide up to $10 billion in guarantees and warranties, more than $16 billion in emergency aid and more than $10 billion in tax deferrals.

— Spain said it will support its economy with a 200 billion euro (about $219 billion) aid package. The country will pay benefits to workers temporarily laid off and will suspend mortgage payments for those affected by the crisis.

— The Netherlands will provide up to $22 billion to businesses as part of an emergency package in an effort to help workers and lower the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

— Italy, the country most severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic in Europe so far, has adopted an emergency plan of $28 billion to support its economy. The measure is necessary in order to soften the blow taken by a society forced to shut down in a national quarantine.

— Portugal will also spend $10 billion on an emergency package. About $5.6 billion will be used as fiscal stimulus, $3.2 billion for state-backed credit guarantees and about $1 billion for social security payments.

— Norway will offer companies at least $9.7 billion in funding in order to guarantee loans and bond issues to support business and the economy. Also payments of payroll taxes can be postponed.

— While no specific measures have yet been announced for Ireland, the country pledged more than $3 billion earlier this month to fight against the health crisis and support sick pay and business affected by COVID-19.

— Sweden also launched a coronavirus crisis package of more than $30 billion. The country is looking at paying for sick leave through the months of April and May, and supporting the cost for temporary redundancies during the crisis.

— Denmark also released $30 billion for banks to lend to businesses during the pandemic.

— Australia’s government announced it is lowering interest rates while also injecting about $56 billion into the economy, Reuters reported.

— In Japan, the government passed a $10 billion package earlier in March for small and medium-sized businesses, as well as self-employed workers affected by the coronavirus. The government on Thursday formed a panel of ministers to examine a broader package to help the economy.

Countries such as China and the United Arab Emirates are sending supplies to Italy and Iran. In addition, countries can also seek support from international organizations and bilateral agreements. The International Monetary Fund announced it is ready to lend struggling countries from a fund of up to $1 trillion, while the World Bank Group pledged $14 billion to help relieve the negative economic impact of the pandemic.

“It’s essential that we shorten the time to recovery,” said David Malpass, president of the World Bank Group in a statement.

