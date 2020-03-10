How Your College Can Help With Student Loans After You Leave

How can your college help you with your student loans once you graduate, transfer or drop out? When you are…

How can your college help you with your student loans once you graduate, transfer or drop out?

When you are graduating from a school with student loans — federal, state, private or a combination — your institution will provide you with exit counseling. This is a formal process during which your school’s financial aid office will explain the different repayment plans available to you, provide general financial literacy education and inform you of how to access information about your student loans.

But what happens if you didn’t graduate and instead transferred to another institution or stopped attending school?

The Department of Education provides exit counseling to help you regardless of whether or not you graduated. You may access that counseling at the StudentAid.gov website.

A state-based, nonprofit student loan provider may also have education resources available for you, depending on your state.

Your school has a vested interest in making sure you repay your loans because of a score called cohort default rate. The cohort default rate is the percentage of borrowers who are in default on certain federal loans or meet some other condition by the end of the second fiscal year following the fiscal year they left school.

For example, the cohort default rate was 10.1% for fiscal year 2016, representing students who entered repayment between Oct. 1, 2015, and Sept. 30, 2016 , and defaulted before Sept. 30, 2018, the Education Department announced last year.

If an institution’s rate is too high, the Department of Education may make that school ineligible to participate in federal student aid programs.

The cohort default rate is a metric that many prospective college students look at to judge how well the school does in getting its former students into student loan repayment. Students and their families can search the rate of specific schools via the Education Department’s National Student Loan Data System online database. This source, however, doesn’t include information on state or private student loans.

Regardless of the circumstances that caused you to leave school, don’t be afraid to contact your school’s financial aid office for help. They can give you access to the following records, which you should retain until your student loans are paid off.

Student Aid Report. This is the report generated when you originally applied for school. It details basic information about your student aid eligibility. It is available online via StudentAid.gov’s FAFSA page, and your school can provide you a copy.

Full account record of all aid payments and disbursements. This account record details all of the costs associated with your time at the school as well as any disbursements of aid or direct payments made by you to the school.

Full academic transcript. Even if you aren’t going back to school now, you may want to in the future. Keeping a copy of your records will help you find out which credits will transfer.

If your school has closed, you may have trouble obtaining some or all of these records. When you get them, be sure to keep printed copies of them in a safe place.

Understand that if you are eligible for a closed school discharge of student loan money you borrowed to attend a school that ended up closing, and you take that discharge, the credits you earned at the closed school will not be transferable.

In general, because of your school’s interest in making sure you can pay back your student loans, the college likely has alumni services or a placement office that can help you find a job even if you haven’t graduated.

