How U.S. Coronavirus Measures Affect International Students

Only after Chinese national Zhibin Mo returned to the U.S. from winter break in China did he learn about the spread in his country of the novel coronavirus, which causes a disease called COVID-19. A high school senior at Rockford Lutheran Senior High School in Illinois, he is uncertain of when he will visit his family again in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.

“My family is fine because none of the people I know got the virus,” he says.

Mo will begin his freshman year at the University of Connecticut this fall. The school has joined other universities across the U.S. — from Princeton University in New Jersey to Ohio State University to schools in the University of California system — that have canceled or suspended classes and moved to online classes in response to the global pandemic.

Mo does not yet know how university measures will affect him as an incoming student but says he has an aunt he could stay with in Seattle if necessary.

“I think students need to be flexible regarding all the changes that will happen in the coming year,” says Elton Lin, founder and CEO of ILUMIN Education, a college admissions consulting firm in California.

Here are some things current and prospective international students should know about studying in the U.S. as the country takes measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Current International Students

Apart from moving classes online, some colleges and universities in the U.S. have suspended study abroad programs and asked students to remain at home or elsewhere following spring break.

“There are concerns about being locked in and not being able to return home, or vice versa, being locked in at home and not being able to return to school. For others there are concerns regarding research funding being cut off or racial tension among students,” Lin says.

Mirka Martel, head of research, evaluation and learning at the Institute of International Education, which is studying the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on U.S. institutions, says many schools have released institution?wide communication and specific webpages to address the outbreak and response on campus. For Chinese students, Martel says some schools have set up counseling services and a hotline for them to report any instances of discrimination. The virus’s origins in China has sparked some incidents of xenophobic backlash against Chinese citizens.

Kathleen Gutheil, director of international and transfer admission at Miami University–Oxford in Ohio, says the school is attempting to balance the need to protect public health with the need to serve its educational mission.

“Students may choose to return to their permanent place of residence or stay on campus, where appropriate social distancing and enhanced preventive health and hygiene measures will be actively encouraged. We urge all students to make the choice that is best for them,” Gutheil says.

Earlier this week, Harvard University in Massachusetts announced it is transitioning to virtual instruction and asked all students to move out by March 15 as a measure to protect community health. The five-day deadline has caused some distress among international students, who worried about visa and immigration status, housing and travel plans, according to The Harvard Crimson, a daily student newspaper.

However, students can file an online application to request an exception to the campus closure, particularly those who reside in countries with a travel ban or high coronavirus threat level, the Crimson reported.

Rachael Bane, a Harvard spokeswoman, says the school is reviewing all applications and will soon announce decisions, including information on the length of stay for students. “The college, through the office of financial aid, is working with aided students who need assistance,” she says.

Robyn Brown, executive director of global engagement at the University of Akron in Ohio, says most of the school’s international students have chosen to remain in the area. The school put in place a mandatory three-week break and will move to virtual instruction beginning March 30.

Brown says the university informed students who chose to leave that if they are unable to return to the U.S., due for example to travel restrictions or the inability to renew their visa in time, the school will attempt to accommodate individual exceptions.

International students who are affected by their college’s move to fully online instruction may have concerns about their student visa status, since U.S. government regulations typically permit them to take just one online class a semester. However, recent guidance for U.S. institutions from the Student and Exchange Visitor Program gives universities some flexibility to implement temporary adjustments, such as moving to online instruction, that will not affect the immigration status of enrolled international students who maintain their full course of study online.

The SEVP guidance notes that changes to workplace requirements may affect nonimmigrant students involved in practical training. This refers to options like Optional Practical Training, known as OPT, and Curricular Practical Training, known as CPT, which allow eligible international students in the U.S. to gain work experience related to their studies. Students should consult with their employers to address maintaining employment through teleworking or other means, SEVP advises.

Gutheil says Miami University plans to keep students informed and up to date through the school website and university call center. Experts recommend students also reach out to their school’s international student services office.

Prospective International Students

Prospective international students planning to apply to U.S. colleges and universities also face uncertainty. But schools around the country are preparing to address issues specifically affecting international student applicants.

“We’re keeping a very close eye on the situation and are committed to being sensitive to interruptions or complications caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus,” says Tim Brunold, dean of admission at the University of Southern California.

Admissions tests are one area of concern for prospective international students. More than 15 countries have canceled the administration of the SAT exam scheduled for March 14 due to the coronavirus, according to the College Board. Mainland China, for example, has canceled entry exams like the SAT and GRE and English proficiency tests like the TOEFL and IELTS, which are typically required for international students to study at U.S. universities.

“Due to concern for the health and safety of students and staff, TOEFL and GRE test administrations have been postponed in some locations around the world,” Allyson Norton, senior public relations manager for ETS, which develops and administers those two tests among others, wrote in an email.

She says test-takers are immediately notified if their test has been postponed, and ETS is working with on-the-ground partners to ensure test seats will be available once testing resumes.

“ETS continues to be in communication with colleges and universities regarding the canceled test dates and potential impact to students and have asked for their understanding for any delay in score submissions,” Norton says.

She adds that ETS and the TOEFL program are “close to introducing a secure TOEFL iBT testing solution that will allow students in some areas that have been affected by the coronavirus to take the test from home, prior to test centers reopening for regular testing.” The iBT refers to the internet-based test offered at ETS-authorized testing centers. The at-home version of the test is expected to be introduced by the end of March in select locations outside of mainland China, she says.

Gutheil says many U.S. universities are willing to work one-on-one with international applicants and are exercising flexibility with application deadlines, required application materials, English proficiency testing and enrollment deadlines.

At the University of Akron, Brown said via email, “We have made the decision to defer undergraduate summer applications to fall and the International Center is proceeding with processing international student applications and I-20s for Fall 2020 as normal.” The Form I-20 certifies that an international student is eligible to apply for an F-1 academic student visa or M-1 vocational student visa.

“It is important to know that admission decisions are academic decisions and that coming from a country where coronavirus is present has no bearing on whether students are admitted or not,” Gutheil says.

Lin, whose clients are mostly from China, India and Canada, says so far he hasn’t seen anything that would stop families from wanting to apply to U.S. universities.

“Students still want to study in the U.S. and the coronavirus issue isn’t changing anyone’s long-term goals,” Lin says.

