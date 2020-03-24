Students seeking college scholarships are juggling deadlines, asking for recommendation letters and writing essays — but one overlooked step in…

Students seeking college scholarships are juggling deadlines, asking for recommendation letters and writing essays — but one overlooked step in the application process is writing a thank-you letter to scholarship organizations after the funding is awarded. Learning how to write a scholarship thank-you letter can be as simple as considering what to put in an email that describes how the scholarship will help a student achieve his or her goals.

Many scholarships provide funding for only one academic year, so it may be in students’ best interests to write a thoughtful thank-you letter, aside from being the courteous thing to do, experts say. Students in these cases must later reapply for the scholarship in subsequent years to continue receiving funding.

Furthermore, experts say students can benefit from writing a thank-you letter upon receipt of a scholarship because it may help them establish professional connections that lead to future funding or career opportunities.

Here are a few tips for how to write a scholarship thank-you letter.

Don’t Stress About Handwritten vs. Email

Experts say handwritten thank-you letters are particularly thoughtful, but email has its benefits, too.

“I really like handwritten notes,” says James Lewis, president and co-founder of the National Society of High School Scholars. “But either is great. The advantage of an email is that the scholarship provider may be able to more easily share the note with their staff and committees.”

He says an email may also encourage students and scholarship organizers to stay in touch after the scholarship is awarded. This can be beneficial for the organization, which gets to learn more about the scholarship’s impact on a student’s life, and for the student, who might be able to receive the scholarship again or gain some career opportunities.

Show Gratitude and Impact

The body of the thank-you letter should express gratitude for the scholarship and describe how the award will affect a student’s career. But students can take it a step farther by also describing how their work will go on to have a greater impact on their community or in the world.

“Include No. 1, how the money is going to have a direct impact on the students and their family in a few sentences,” says Jean O’Toole, author of “Scholarship Strategies: Finding and Winning the Money You Need.”

“No. 2, include a version of what I call the ‘why you’ statement. This is the impact that the student is planning on having in their professional career, the impact on the world after they’re done with their educational goals,” she says.

An aspiring teacher, for example, might describe the way a scholarship not only helps him or her become a teacher but also how the individual hopes the role leads to a more educated society.

Katelen Kellogg, communications and outreach manager at the Pride Foundation, says her organization’s scholarships are largely funded by individual donors, so the organization passes any thank-you notes directly on to the individuals who helped fund the scholarship. Students should keep those individuals in mind when they write thank-you letters, Kellogg says.

“They love when students reflect thoughtfully on what this support means to them, especially having come from their own LGBTQ+ community,” Kellogg wrote in an email.

“These supporters also love to hear what difference education has made or will make in the students’ lives–what opportunities have been opened up to them through education? What experiences? What communities have they been able to build through their education? In the end, donors know that they aren’t the ‘heroes’–they just feel honored to be able to play even a small supporting role on the journeys of some incredible students! So it’s always nice when they receive small reminders of that role.”

When in doubt, experts say to keep a scholarship thank-you letter simple.

“The note does not need to be long or wordy, but should be handwritten and include: Gratitude, Intended college choice, Future plans (major, career focus),” Monica Matthews, author of the scholarship guide “How to Win College Scholarships” and creator of how2winscholarships.com, wrote in a post.

Go the Extra Mile: Follow Up Again

Beyond writing a thank-you letter, students should continue to follow up with scholarship organizers, experts say.

“In addition, I have heard directly from scholarship winners who have taken this tip a step further by saying thank you again a year after winning their scholarship money, updating the sponsoring organization of their progress in school, and asking politely if the award can be renewed,” Matthews wrote in a separate post.

Scholarship Thank-You Letter Template

This template for a scholarship thank-you letter, provided to U.S. News by the office of scholarships and financial aid at the University of Utah, outlines how these letters should look. Students can substitute their college’s name and specific scholarship organization’s information into the template.

[Date]

[Name of Scholarship] Donor

University Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid

University of Utah

201 S 1460 E, Rm, 105

Salt Lake City, UT 84112

Dear [Name of Scholarship] Donor,

State the purpose of your letter.

As a recipient of the 2015-2016 [Name of Scholarship], I wanted to thank you for funding this scholarship.

Share something about yourself, your goals, and indicate why the scholarship is important.

I will be a junior majoring in journalism here at the University of Utah this fall and I am on track to graduate Spring 2017. My goal is to become an investigative reporter for one of the major television networks. Currently, I am a news reporter with the Utah Daily Chronicle and volunteer 20 hours a month at Primary Children’s Hospital. I also work 30 hours a week to help fund my education. Thanks to this scholarship, I will be able to reduce my work schedule and focus more on my studies.

Conclude by thanking the donor again.

Thank you again for your investment in the University of Utah and students like me. I hope to give back to the university someday and help a student reach their educational goals with a scholarship.

Sincerely,

[Add your signature]

Your Name

