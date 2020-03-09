How to Write a Medical School Letter of Intent

If you have a No. 1 program in mind after attending medical school interviews, you may be able to improve…

If you have a No. 1 program in mind after attending medical school interviews, you may be able to improve your chances by sending the office of admissions a letter of intent. The purpose of this letter is to convey that if you are accepted to that program, you will absolutely attend.

There are a few reasons that a medical school would be receptive to a letter of intent. One reason is that accepting students who have expressed a strong interest in the program allows schools to project yield rates, which is the percentage of admitted students who end up matriculating into the college.

You may decide to send a letter of intent at one of two points in time: after an interview but before a decision, or after a waitlist decision. Generally, a letter of intent should be sent after you have completed all or a majority of your medical school interviews. Then you can be certain that your No. 1 school is truly your top choice and save yourself a headache if you change your mind.

How to Write an Effective Letter of Intent

An effective letter of intent has three components.

First, state in no uncertain terms that a program is your absolute first choice and that you would gladly attend if accepted. If you already have acceptances under your belt, mention that without dropping names, which would be in poor taste.

Second, explain what draws you to the program. A letter of intent should not be another secondary application. Talk about the new information you’ve learned and the people you’ve met during the interview day, and talk about how attending that school’s program will help you achieve your career goals.

For example, name a specific doctor you’d like to work with in the summer after your first year of medical school, conducting research in their field. Or mention how working in the school’s free clinic would allow you to gain the skills you need to become a competent physician.

Finally, mention what you can contribute to the program. For example, if you have research experience, describe how you would be able to use the school’s resources to engage in a productive project. If you have held a leadership position such as in student government, talk about what you can do to improve the medical school experience for your peers.

As you can imagine, what draws you to the program and what you can bring to it can often be presented together in the letter of intent.

You can also present any updates that have occurred since you submitted your application, including new publications. Doing so will show the school that you have been productive during the interview season.

A letter of intent may be your last chance to show your commitment to an institution. For this reason, you should make sure that the letter is informative, concise and free of grammatical errors. If you have a trusted physician mentor or a contact at your No. 1 program, have him or her read over the letter to provide advice on style and accuracy.

How Many Letters of Intent to Send

While a letter of intent is not legally binding, you should never, ever send more than one. There is always the possibility of being found out by the other schools. If you send a letter of intent to multiple schools and receive acceptances at more than one, you will be able to matriculate into only one program, and rejected programs will know that you have been untruthful.

This reflects badly not only on you, but also on your letter of recommendation writers and your undergraduate institution. Medicine prizes professionalism and integrity, so you would be shooting yourself in the foot if you act unethically even before setting foot into medical school.

Sample Letter of Intent

Following the name and address of the school and the date, your letter of intent should be formatted something like this example of what I could have written to my school, the Stanford University School of Medicine:

Dear [name of the dean of admission]:

My name is Yoo Jung Kim. I am a medical school applicant who interviewed at the Stanford University School of Medicine this past October, and now that I have completed my interview season I would like to express that Stanford is my No. 1 choice.

Stanford will allow me to pursue my goal of becoming a skilled physician-investigator through its resources in biomedical research and patient care. I am particularly drawn to Dr. X’s work on pancreatic cancer, and I hope to contribute my experience in pathway analysis to further the field of cancer development research by taking a research year through Stanford’s MedScholars program. Furthermore, the Stanford Cardinal Free Clinics and the educational opportunities at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center will give me the skills to take care of underserved patients. Ultimately, I hope to become an academic physician that Stanford will be proud to call its own.

Finally, I would like to provide a list of peer-reviewed publications to which I have been accepted since I submitted my medical school application:

Julia M. Chandler, Yoo Jung Kim, Justin L. Bauer, Irene L. Wapnir “Dilemma in Management of Hemorrhagic Myositis in Dermatomyositis,” Rheumatology International, 12/23/2019.

Yoo Jung Kim, Gun Ho Lee, Bernice Y. Kwong, Kathryn J. Martires, “Evidence-based, Skin-directed Treatments for Cutaneous Chronic Graft-versus-host Disease,” Cureus, 12/25/2019.

Thank you very much for your time and consideration.

Best wishes,

Yoo Jung Kim

AAMC ID: [#######]

Some schools provide the option of uploading an update letter through their application portal. Other schools ask students to email it. During your interview day, you can ask a representative what the school prefers. If you find yourself sending an email to your No. 1 choice, you can make things easier for the admissions officer who will be tasked with updating your file by including your Association of American Medical Colleges ID number, which is unique to each medical school applicant.

That said, you should know that sending a letter of intent will not necessarily guarantee admission to your top program, and not sending a letter of intent will not ruin your chances elsewhere. It’s difficult to quantify how important or unimportant a letter of intent is in adding to your overall quality as an applicant. However, sending the letter should reassure you that you have done everything you can to make your application to your No. 1 program competitive.

