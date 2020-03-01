How to Talk About Yourself Modestly on a Law School Application

Many applicants feel awkward writing about themselves for their law school personal statement. They fear sounding like an arrogant and…

Many applicants feel awkward writing about themselves for their law school personal statement. They fear sounding like an arrogant and self-aggrandizing bore. Applicants who were first-generation college students or raised in foreign cultures may particularly struggle with the distinctive way professionals in the United States talk about themselves.

American workplace culture often expects and encourages self-promotion, particularly in the legal field. American lawyers unwilling to speak up for themselves may struggle to win the trust of clients and argue their case s within an adversarial legal system. Law school applicants whose personal statements don’t convey much about themselves not only waste a chance to make a strong argument for admission, they also risk appearing timid and unsure of themselves.

Nevertheless, no one likes an egoist. There are five ways law school applicants can use their personal statement to advocate for themselves without appearing self-centered:

— Use real-life examples.

— Include others.

— Open up about missteps.

— Talk about triumphs without talking them up.

— Use humor to add perspective.

Use Real-Life Examples

Talk about yourself through stories and experiences, not just character traits and cliches. Rather than say you’re hard-working, talk about a time when you pushed yourself and exceeded expectations. Rather than say you stand up for what you believe in, talk about a time when you took a risk to do something you knew was right. Real and specific anecdotes are more memorable, credible and interesting than self-descriptions, however accurate those descriptions may be.

Include Others

If most of your personal statement is about yourself, your growth and your goals, try to add in a story about collaboration. After all, success means more if it’s shared with others. Beyond joint achievements, consider describing a time you helped others through teaching, mentorship or community service — or benefited from others who did the same for you.

However, be sure not to disappear from the page. For example, if you’re a teacher, you may wish to boast about your bright and inspiring students. But you should still keep the spotlight on yourself — how you helped your students and what you learned from the experience. This may feel uncomfortable to writers culturally conditioned to think of helping others as selfless, but a personal statement should be about you.

Open Up About Missteps

Don’t be afraid to talk about shortfalls, failures and lessons learned. Many great personal statements include humbling setbacks that became opportunities for growth and reflection. Think of your favorite sports movie. Did the hero win every time? Stories of unblemished success are hard to believe and hard to feel invested in.

Talk About Triumphs Without Talking Them Up

When depicting an impressive accomplishment, find an angle that’s not self-celebratory. For example, many elite athletes talk about how they overcame obstacles, worked together with teammates or applied their skills to other endeavors. They aren’t afraid to be vulnerable about their mixed emotions about trade-offs they made. They tell the story of their athletic career in ways that show their pride in their hard-earned wins without lingering on them.

Use Humor to Add Perspective

Show you don’t take yourself too seriously with a dash of self-effacing humor. You don’t want to sound like you’re applying for sainthood rather than law school. Provide an anecdote or detail that cuts you down to size by making you look a bit ridiculous. For example, if you did overseas volunteer work, talk about a funny miscommunication or cultural faux pas. If you can show the reader you can laugh at yourself, the reader will have more patience when you brag about yourself.

Striking the right tone on a personal statement may take many tries. Don’t judge yourself harshly in early drafts. It’s usually better to err on the side of talking too much about yourself, even if it feels unnatural. But as you work your statement into final shape, think about ways to separate your efforts from your ego.

