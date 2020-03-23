How to Survive a Layoff

The coronavirus is creating job uncertainty, but don’t give up hope. While 281,000 new unemployment claims were filed between March…

In fact, some companies are hiring in large numbers right now to meet demands for shipping, technology and essential services. FastCompany reported that grocers, delivery companies, online learning and home child care are all hiring.

If you are laid off from work, there are things you can do to help navigate the uncertainty. Here’s a step by step outline to help you navigate your next few weeks.

Week 1: Steps to Take After Losing Your Job

Days Immediately Following a Layoff:

When you unexpectedly lose your job, you feel like you’ve lost your identity, salary and work colleagues. This is normal.

You may feel shocked one minute and anxious the next as you try and come to terms with what just happened and what you’ll do next. This emotional roller coaster you are on is normal. Before you do anything, take some time to get your emotions in check. Often it is the fear of the unknown that causes stress. Reflect on the questions below and think about what information you need to reduce what’s triggering your emotions.

Why did this happen? In most cases, this had nothing to do with you. Thousands of other workers are losing their jobs too. You aren’t the only one.

Why are you angry? You are entitled to be angry, but don’t let your anger consume you.

What are you fearful of? Are you worried about not having enough money or not being able to pay your rent or mortgage? Determine what frightens you so you can put a plan in place to address it.

Why are you sad? If you miss your co-workers, you can email, text or call them. They probably miss you too and are afraid to reach out because they don’t know what to say. Make the first move.

Why are you feeling the way you do? Whatever emotion you are feeling, know that most people who’ve been laid off feel it too. Get to the bottom of what is causing you to feel this way so you can get facts or put a plan in place.

Tell Your Spouse, Partner and Family

Have an open discussion with your spouse, partner and your family, including your children. Explain the facts of your layoff. Ask your family for their help and support over the upcoming months and maintain open lines of communication. When you talk openly and honestly about your job search, you help everyone understand their role and the progress you’re making.

File for Unemployment

Immediately go to your state’s Department of Labor website and file for unemployment benefits. You want to make sure you start the process because it often takes time to kick in.

Investigate Health Insurance Options

Find out what health insurance is available through your employer, but also investigate other health insurance options. Find out if The Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, known as COBRA, applies to you. COBRA is a federal law that allows employees to continue using their employer’s health care for a period of time after being laid off. Talk to friends, business owners and anyone who is unemployed to learn what health insurance options they’re using. Being frugal now will enable you to endure the long job search process.

Create a Budget

Cut unnecessary expenses immediately and create a budget to help you manage your money. This is another way your family can help. Ask each family member what they’ll do to reduce his or her expenditures. This is also a good time to develop a backup plan. Think about ways you could begin generating income immediately. This could be temporary work or creating an online store or service.

Week 2:

Create a Schedule

You want time to recuperate from the shock of being laid off, but often the best way to overcome this is by setting a daily agenda. Create a new routine similar to your work schedule. Set your alarm, take a shower and get your day started.

More importantly, have specific actions identified during your day. This should include things like virtual networking events and meetings, online learning and classes and volunteering. You must also set aside “you” time to indulge in your favorite pastimes.

Create Lists

Creating lists may not be your style, but it will help you keep organized and on track. Once you have your lists ready, your goal over the next several weeks is to systematically reach out to every person on your list and share with them specifically what job you are seeking and some of the companies you are interested in. Here are the two lists you need:

— 100 people you know (colleagues, friends, customers/clients, past co-workers).

— 50 companies you would like to work for or that could potentially hire you for work you’d like to do.

Update LinkedIn and Your Resume

While it’s tempting to just put in the end date for your current job on LinkedIn, don’t do that yet. Instead, update your headline, about section and change your settings to “open to new opportunities.”

Your headline should include the role you are looking for and your expertise. Do not include that you are job seeking or open to new opportunities here. It’s not the most important thing employers are looking for.

Your about section answers the “Tell me about yourself” question. Summarize your most relevant and important skills and experience. If you are a new graduate, reference your education. Also include why you enjoy your line of work, what inspires or motivates you to do what you do or any standout achievements.

Diversify Your Job Search Activities

Virtual networking should be your priority. Even when companies are downsizing or laying off, they sometimes have jobs that need to be filled. So, relying on posted jobs isn’t always the best approach. Using LinkedIn and other social media will be your best option.

Job boards are just one of many sources of job opportunities. The best job boards are the ones that have the appropriate jobs for you.

Recruiters, third-party recruiters, contract or staffing services all serve a role in filling available jobs.

One last reminder — do not spend all your time searching online job boards. Your job search daily agenda should consist of outreach efforts ranging from networking requests to talking with recruiting agencies. Few companies actually hire people through job boards. They rely on referrals instead.

Week 3 and Beyond:

Stick to Your Schedule

Follow your schedule and work your plan consistently. Don’t be discouraged if you hear more companies are laying off or that companies aren’t hiring. Many companies still have some roles that they must fill immediately.

Reach Out to People You Don’t Know … Yet

Continue to grow your network strategically by reaching out to employees who work inside companies you are interested in. Go back through your list of 50 target companies and look for people you may know (second-degree connections). Ask your first-degree connections for introductions or ask if you can use their name when you reach out.

Remember, you are not asking for a job, but advice, information or recommendations. When asking for a conversation with someone, say: “I’m interested in learning about your company and what you like about working there.” Most people are more open to provide advice, especially if they do not know of any job opportunities.

Stay in Touch With Everyone

After you’ve reached out to every single contact on your list, it’s time to follow up. Be sure to send thank-you messages and keep them updated on how you’ve implemented their advice. Look for opportunities to share relevant information, or just touch base with people who’ve offered to help. You never know what circumstances may have changed in their world or what new information they may have for you.

Acquire New Skills

Use some of your time to learn new skills. Not only will you stay marketable by having the most up-to-date skills, but it will also give you something to discuss during interviews to explain what you’ve been doing since you lost your job.

