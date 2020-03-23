How to Save on Everyday Expenses

Americans are woefully unprepared for retirement, a recent TD Ameritrade survey found. Nearly half of people surveyed who are in…

Americans are woefully unprepared for retirement, a recent TD Ameritrade survey found. Nearly half of people surveyed who are in their 40s had already drawn from their retirement funds, and two-thirds of people in that age bracket had less than $100,000 set aside. Approximately 20% of people in their 70s had less than $50,000 saved. Across the board, nearly everyone is skeptical about whether Social Security will be there for them in the long term. And as people the world over are struggling to understand and prepare for the potential financial impacts of the coronavirus outbreak, those fears are more widespread than ever.

That’s why maximizing savings is so critical, experts say, and every little bit counts, particularly in the midst of financial uncertainty.

How to Save Money Every Week

Before attempting to reduce your expenses, it’s important to fully understand what, exactly, those expenses are. Bruce McClary, vice president of communications at the National Foundation for Credit Counseling, recommends sitting down every Sunday evening and creating a spending plan for the week ahead.

“Whatever you want to call it, creating and following a budget or spending plan can help leave extra money in your pocket at the end of each week. Look for ways to trim costs and grow savings while keeping bill payments on track,” McClary says. “Allow for adjustments when needed, and look ahead to each day of the week to estimate costs for the major categories of food, housing, transportation, utilities and health care.”

McClary is a fan of the 50/30/20 method, in which half of take-home pay is allocated to necessities, a third to recreation and other discretionary spending, and the remaining 20% percent to savings.

If those guideposts still aren’t helping you reach your savings goals, Brittany Rue, chief financial planner at WeRise Financial, an independent financial services firm tailored to women, says some of that discretionary spending might need to be dialed back a bit, now more than ever.

“Audit your spending and determine what the fixed and discretionary expenses are so you can see what’s left to allocate toward savings,” Rue says. “If this number is small, consider making a few sacrifices on your discretionary spending until you can build up enough savings to be on track for your financial goals.”

As part of your weekly planning, be sure to keep an eye on your long-term goals. Rue suggests creating a timeline as well as a budget.

“Define your financial goals with real numbers. Knowing exactly what it takes to pay for your financial goals will help you prioritize how you structure your finances and savings,” Rue says. “By having a timeline and a number to work toward, you can reverse-engineer the exact amount needed to set aside on a monthly basis.” Goals like paying for your child’s college, tackling debt or buying an investment property are all attainable if you do the research.

“Reducing fees on the things you use every day is one of the easiest ways to save,” personal finance specialist Jackie Beck says. “Start with a quick inventory of the bills you pay, and see if any of them include monthly fees. Then find ways to cut those. Sometimes it’s as simple as asking the company, ‘Is there any way I can avoid this fee?’ Other times you may need to switch a few things up.”

How to Save Money on Day to Day Expenses

Try any (or all) of these financial challenges to turbocharge savings:

Monday: Slash the cost of commuting.

“For most people there is almost no way around spending money for commuting and other daily travel,” McClary says. “If your car is a necessity for getting where you need to be, consider carpooling or utilizing remote work benefits whenever possible. Urban and suburban commuters may be able to ditch the car altogether and use public transportation.” To save even more, McClary recommends walking, biking or taking public transit whenever possible.

Tuesday: Automate everything (and make sure it’s all up to date).

“We are all living busy lives, and most people don’t have the bandwidth to micromanage their savings or expenses,” Rue says. “Human error by missing or being late to pay a bill can result in fees or late charges and can eat into your cash flow in the following month.”

If you are charged a late fee and you’re not a repeat offender, don’t be shy about seeing if the fee can be removed, Beck advises.

Wednesday: Cut the cord.

Are you really using that streaming service? Is there a cheaper (or free) option from your local library? What about your cellphone plan? Is there a lower-cost avenue to explore? Once your budget is set, take a hard look at whether your “extra” expenses are really necessary. If not, cancel them, Beck says.

“If you’re nervous about canceling something, remember that in most cases you can just start up again without any issue,” Beck says.

Thursday: Brown bag it.

“Thursday is a perfect time to plan your work lunches and home meals for the week ahead,” McClary says. “Just by brown bagging lunch five days a week, it’s possible to save as much as $3,000 annually.” Eating breakfast and dinner at home five days a week can save you as much as $8,000 annually. Says McClary: “That still leaves a couple of days each week to enjoy a restaurant meal or two!”

Friday: Pay yourself first.

Friday is payday for many people, and a great day to ensure that a portion of each paycheck is going straight into savings. Automating that transfer will help establish a regular habit of savings.

Weekends: Take a beat. Repeat.

