How to Save Money When Online Grocery Shopping

With social distancing the newly mandated norm, shopping for groceries online is an increasingly compelling option. Grocery stores (which are essential businesses) are still open, even in areas with shelter-in-place mandates. However, online grocery shopping helps limit shoppers’ trips into the public — and also reduces store employees’ interaction with customers.

Buying groceries online comes with some extra costs, however, including slightly marked up prices, delivery fees and peak-hours surcharges. So read on for some ways to save. Don’t try to save by cutting down the amount you tip, however. Grocery delivery workers don’t have the option to work from home and are providing a vital service. And the delivery fee does not go to the person who brings your order. So tip generously.

— Use coupons and promo codes.

— Avoid delivery fees where you can.

— Avoid busy shopping times.

— Subscribe carefully.

— Check your email.

— Opt for curbside pickup.

Use Coupons and Promo Codes

The ability to use discounts varies by the service you’re using. For example:

— Walmart’s grocery delivery service generally goes the promo code route, offering $10 off orders over $50 for new customers (with promo code WOWFRESH). It also notably does not mark up pricing for delivery items (the prices are the same as they are in stores). And it alerts shoppers to Rollback pricing as they browse items online.

— Instacart automatically applies manufacturers’ coupons to eligible orders and frequently emails users dollar-off promos for purchases.

— Target’s grocery delivery service (which it provides via Shipt) offers various coupons and promo codes within its online grocery shopping experience, alerting users to deals and promo codes they can use on their orders.

The key thing to remember with ordering groceries online is that you generally won’t be able to use paper coupons. You’ll need to use digital coupons embedded in the store’s online ordering interface, or input a promo code at checkout.

Avoid Delivery Fees Where You Can

Delivery fees are charged on top of the cost of your groceries when you order online. Fees vary by service and, sometimes, by order size and timing. You can sometimes avoid these fees, however.

For example, Instacart waives delivery fees if you buy a certain amount of items from select brands. And Aldi is currently offering free delivery on your first three orders of $35 or more with promo code SHOPALDI20.

Plus, remember: If you are an Amazon Prime member, you may already have free grocery delivery. Amazon has rolled its grocery delivery service, Amazon Fresh, into Prime subscriptions in some areas. That means Prime members who live in certain cities can get free grocery delivery if they meet the local delivery threshold, which varies by store.

Avoid Busy Shopping Times

Some grocery delivery services add a surcharge if you want your order delivered during a busy time. Instacart, for example, calls this “busy pricing.” If you notice such a charge added to your order, select another time to receive your groceries.

Subscribe Carefully

Some grocery delivery services offer subscription options. In exchange for a monthly or annual payment, you won’t have to pay delivery fees if your order meets a minimum threshold. Target offers annual Shipt subscriptions for $99 a year, for example, and Instacart Express costs $99 a year or $9.99 per month.

In many cases you can sign up for free trials of these services. However, think carefully before signing up. Across grocery delivery services, delivery fees range from about $4 to about $10 per order. If you order groceries online only occasionally, you may spend less over the course of the year if you just pay the delivery each time. However, if you are a power user of your favorite online grocery delivery service, subscribing could save you money over the course of the year.

Check Your Email

Grocery delivery companies occasionally email out special offers to their users. You might receive promo codes for discounts, special discounts you can unlock by ordering certain products and offers for free items. So before placing your online grocery order, check your inbox.

Opt for Curbside Pickup

If you don’t want to pay delivery fees, you can opt for curbside pickup. It still keeps you out of the grocery store, and an associate will load your groceries straight into your car. Walmart offers curbside pickup for free, and Target offers its Drive Up service for free as well (although it does not allow ordering of perishable items with Drive Up). Many regional grocery chains also waive their delivery fees for shoppers who opt for curbside pickup, charging only a smaller personal-shopping fee.

One more tip during these times: Be patient. Amazon Fresh, Walmart grocery delivery, Target same-day delivery via Shipt and Instacart are all warning shoppers of delays. While various services may advertise two-hour delivery windows and same-day service, understand that, for now, quick delivery might not be possible.

