How to Rise Above an ACT, SAT Test Score Plateau

Standardized test scores are a critical component of college applications for many students. For this reason, many high school students sit for the ACT or SAT at least twice. Not only is retaking these exams common, but new research suggests it is also highly recommended.

According to ACT.org, 57% of 2015 high school graduates scored higher on ACT retake exams, which could have increased their odds of being accepted to their top-choice colleges. However, not everyone is successful on retake exams. The remaining 43% of students received either the same score or a lower score on their retakes.

If you find yourself in this frustrating situation, take heart in knowing you are not alone and that there are four steps you can take to improve your score:

— Address your learning style.

— Focus on your weaknesses.

— Revolutionize your routine.

— Overcome your anxiety.

Address Your Learning Style

Every student has one or more learning styles, the approach to education through which one learns best. The best-known learning styles are auditory, kinesthetic and visual, though several more are also believed to exist and some students learn best with a combination.

If you are not advancing with your ACT or SAT studies, it may be because you are not being true to your learning style. But what if you are uncertain about where to start addressing this issue? Consider taking an online quiz to assess your learning style and then use that information to personalize your study regimen.

For instance, a kinesthetic learner might incorporate light exercise into her review sessions — possibly by reading notes while on the treadmill or playing study games like trash can basketball with peers. Different approaches work best for different types of learners, so find out your style and ensure your test prep reflects that.

Focus on Your Weaknesses

Completing full-length practice exams should be an unquestionable part of your study routine. When you review your performance on each practice test, look for patterns in your mistakes. Recognize whether there was a section or type of question that cost you a considerable amount of points. Then devote special attention to those areas of weakness.

ACT and SAT guidebooks usually provide a comprehensive breakdown of exam content, question types and recommended tactics. However, as you delve into your test prep endeavors and become more proficient with exam content, you may realize that your test prep book no longer suits your needs. If that happens, seek out new resources and perhaps the assistance of an instructor who can help fine-tune remaining problem areas.

Revolutionize Your Routine

It has been said that insanity can be defined as doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. To reach a different outcome with your ACT or SAT endeavors, you must make significant changes — and those changes should extend to your study routine.

Consider what aspects of your study routine could be modified: the physical environment, the time of day you study, the test prep resources you use and whether you study alone or with classmates. Trying something new could be just the refreshing reboot your mind needs.

For instance, a student with stagnant test scores who habitually studies at night should try studying in the morning instead. If this is not possible during the week due to a heavy course load, the student could dedicate both weekend mornings to test prep.

Overcome Your Anxiety

All your hard work can be for naught if you allow your nerves to get the best of you on test day. Getting a grip on testing anxiety is therefore essential to breaking through a score plateau.

Exercise is an extremely healthy outlet for releasing stress. Aim to stay active in the final weeks before exam time, but do not try anything too vigorous that could leave you sore or exhausted on the big day. You could also try meditating, taking relaxing baths or reading a fun book.

To break through a test score plateau, you must make changes on every level. Rather than shying away, accept change as the vehicle that will lead you to your target score on the ACT or SAT.

