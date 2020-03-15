How to Prepare for the AP Seminar Performance Tasks Deadline

This year, the two Advanced Placement Seminar performance tasks are due by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 30: a team…

This year, the two Advanced Placement Seminar performance tasks are due by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 30: a team task that includes a project and presentation, and an individual task that includes a research-based essay and presentation.

While your high school may have set its own earlier deadlines for these specific Advanced Placement tasks, chances are you may not know what to complete when. Use this timeline as a guide to the final six weeks before your final due dates.

Week Six

Team project and presentation. Six weeks from your class deadline for this performance task, you should have selected and researched your topic. Now is an ideal time to begin writing your individual research report of 1,200 words. Aim to write at least one-third of it, or 400 words, this week.

Individual research-based essay and presentation. By this point, you should have finished reading and analyzing the source texts provided by The College Board. If you have not yet done so, finalize your research question. Also, decide which outside sources you will use but remember that you must include at least one source text provided by The College Board.

Week Five

Team project and presentation. This week, complete your individual research report. Then, ask at least one member of your group to peer review it. Next, edit your report according to classmate suggestions and remember to always keep an open mind where constructive criticism is concerned.

Individual research-based essay and presentation. Your research-based essay must contain at least 2,000 words. Aim to write 1,000 words during week five. This task may sound staggering, but if you spread it out over a week, it averages about 150 words per day or the equivalent of one well-developed paragraph.

Week Four

Team project and presentation. Start and finish your group multimedia presentation. Remember that this presentation must last between eight and 10 minutes, which may seem overwhelming. But when you divide the tasks between your peers, the number becomes far more approachable.

Individual research-based essay and presentation. Use week four to complete the second half of your essay. Again, aim to write approximately 1,000 words. Pushing yourself to complete your essay during week four will ensure you have enough time for both the presentation, which is based on your essay, and any edits.

Week Three

Team project and presentation. This week, put your presentation together by combining each group member’s contributions. Perform the presentation as a group, and then discuss how it could be improved. Devote time to ensuring smooth transitions between speakers and addressing other weak areas, like gaps in logic or underdeveloped ideas.

Individual research-based essay and presentation. Endeavor to advance significantly with your multimedia presentation. Remember that your essay must be completed by this point so that you can build your presentation around it. The presentation must last six to eight minutes. If you are seriously pressed for time, you can aim for the lower end of this time range, though you should do so only if your work is high-quality and touches on all major points.

Week Two

Team project and presentation. Present your project to other students, friends or family to gain an outside perspective. Incorporate any suggestions as you see fit.

Individual research-based essay and presentation. Complete your multimedia presentation and prepare for potential questions from your teacher. To do so, review sample questions from page 42 in the course description so that you have a rough idea of what to expect.

Week One

Team project and presentation. Prepare for your group defense by anticipating possible questions and answers with one another. Since your instructor may ask multiple follow-up questions, it is essential for your group to feel comfortable explaining your research. Finally, tie up any loose ends or unfinished editing work.

Individual research-based essay and presentation. This final week should be reserved for editing and improving the work you have already completed. Request that your peers review your essay, and perform your presentation in front of friends and family to boost your familiarity with the content and with presenting. Most importantly, be open to criticism and incorporate the most significant or common pieces of feedback into your work.

