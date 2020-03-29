How to Prep for SAT, ACT Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak

The new coronavirus pandemic has changed nearly all aspects of daily life. With government regulations mandating that many establishments close…

The new coronavirus pandemic has changed nearly all aspects of daily life. With government regulations mandating that many establishments close to slow the spread of the COVID-19 disease, including K-12 schools and colleges, many people find themselves spending most of their time at home.

The public health scare has also prompted the postponement of the April 4 ACT to June 13 and cancellation of the May 2 SAT.

High school students preparing for one of these college entrance exams may be wondering if the situation may affect their test prep routine. The answer is yes, but the changes could very well have a positive outcome.

If your test date was canceled, you should not stop reviewing. There are some things you should know and do to make sure you’re ready when the next SAT or ACT test date arrives.

Changes That ACT and SAT Test-Takers Should Make

For students who claimed to have insufficient time for test prep before the coronavirus crisis, the suspension of in-school classes represents a chance to catch up. Realistically, you likely will not have another opportunity like this one to dedicate so much time to your ACT or SAT studies.

One problem, however, is that students who study at home often report getting sidetracked. Family members, pets, the TV and other things can all act as distractions. Therefore, you must seek to reduce any distractions as much as possible by finding a private area and then communicating to those around you that you wish to work undisturbed.

However, even when you have a space that is conducive to focused study, cabin fever may become a reality. Remember that you have the option of taking your test prep outside as long as you are not breaking local, federal or state rules about social distancing.

Do not endanger your health or anyone else’s. Your front or back yard can offer you the fresh air and change of scenery your body may be craving, as can a balcony or similar area.

Also key to staying productive is taking brief but frequent breaks. The Pomodoro Technique, for example, suggests students take a five-minute break after every 25 minutes of uninterrupted study time. During each break, you should aim to move your body by stretching or walking around a little.

How ACT, SAT Test-Takers Can Stay Focused on Prep

With alarming stories and updated statistics constantly being published, it can be easy to find yourself distracted by all the information about COVID-19. And while it is smart to stay abreast of prevention methods and government instructions, it is probably best to limit your screen time.

There are various ways to accomplish this. You can decide on a fixed number of sources you will read or watch each day, or you can limit your browsing to a specific time frame — for instance, from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day or only in the early morning.

To prevent insomnia or nightmares, it may be best to refrain from viewing coronavirus-related information right before going to bed. If looking at your cellphone is a constant temptation, consider using an app such as SPACE that will help you limit your screen time.

Outside assistance can also help you stay accountable to your SAT or ACT prep. If you have been working with an in-person tutor, it is highly probable that your instruction has been postponed or moved online. Whenever possible, take advantage of online options rather than suspending your test prep altogether or trying to go it alone during a stressful time.

For instance, you can connect with classmates for free over FaceTime or Zoom to study together, as well as take advantage of free resources like Virtual School Day, which offers live online classes for K-12 students, classes such as ACT and SAT test prep, and study halls that can help you refine your skills in core academic subjects.

Right now, distance learning is the safest way for you to continue your test prep endeavors. If you have reservations about it, know that learning platforms allow instructors and students to do many of the same activities they would normally perform in a physical classroom — for instance, upload and manipulate educational materials, chat back and forth, raise one’s hand virtually and much more.

The COVID-19 outbreak has turned daily routines upside down, but it does not have to affect your productivity. Make the most of this frightening time by advancing significantly with your ACT or SAT test prep at home. Later on, you will be thankful you did.

