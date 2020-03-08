How to Identify Midrange Law Schools to Target

The average law school applicant applies to about six schools, according to the Law School Admission Council, and that includes…

The average law school applicant applies to about six schools, according to the Law School Admission Council, and that includes many applicants with their heart set on a specific school or city. Those considering a wider range of options are best off with a target list of roughly 10-20 law schools. This list should include schools that range in competitiveness from one or two safety schools where admission is a safe bet to a handful of reach schools that are more of a crapshoot.

About half the schools should fall between these two extremes, in the midrange “Goldilocks zone” where the odds of acceptance are realistic but not assured.

[READ: How Law School Applicants Can Choose Safety Schools.]

To roughly assess odds of admission at each school, applicants can use an online calculator that compares their GPA and LSAT score to those of accepted applicants. However, such calculators can be misleading. They don’t account for qualitative factors like the personal statement and resume. They rely on incomplete or outdated data released by law schools.

Moreover, admissions officers aren’t robots following a mindless algorithm, and they may emphasize different factors in applicants’ profiles. If a law school chooses 10% of applicants with certain grades and scores, those selected are likely extraordinary in other ways.

Since there are more than 200 law schools in America, most applicants are going to find they have decent odds of admission at many schools. To choose among them, consider three things:

— Location.

— Specialization.

— Culture.

Location

There’s no point in applying to law school in a place you wouldn’t want to spend three years of your life. Beyond personal preference, midrange schools serve different legal markets.

[Read: Sell Yourself to Reach Law Schools.]

Places like Boston and the San Francisco Bay Area have many law schools and steep competition for jobs, while the legal markets of Phoenix and Seattle are robust but underserved. Consider mid-ranked law schools that might give you a leg up in an overlooked legal market.

Specialization

Rather than obsess over rankings, dig deeper to find each law school’s strengths and weaknesses.

Are there professors whose research interests and backgrounds might make them good mentors? Is the school highly ranked in a legal specialty, like environmental law at Vermont Law School or maritime law at the University of Miami School of Law in Florida? Are there special programs or clinics that would give you a head start on your career path, like the elder law program and mortgage foreclosure clinic at the Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center at Touro College in New York or the broad range of innovative co-ops at Northeastern University School of Law School in Massachusetts?

Culture

Campus life may vary widely among similarly ranked schools. It can be hard to gauge a law school’s campus culture without visiting, but careful online research can yield a few clues.

[READ: How to Talk About Yourself Modestly on a Law School Application.]

How does the school describe itself in its marketing materials? What is the law school’s class size? In what ways is the student body diverse? Do most students live on campus or commute? Is the law school part of a major research university? What extracurricular activities and law journals do students spend their time on? How does the school value public interest law or careers in the private sector? Is the school a hotbed of activism or more apolitical?

Beyond the school website, search online for news stories or other outside views of the school’s culture and reputation, bearing in mind those sources’ credibility and biases.

Similar to Goldilocks trying to find the right bed and bowl of porridge in the classic fairy tale, it may be hard for you to find the right law school fit at first sight. Therefore, it makes sense to apply to a wide range of target schools if you can afford their application fees. It’s a luxury to have options, as aspiring lawyers in one of the 13 states with only one law school may tell you.

More from U.S. News

7 Tips for Applying to Law School as a Minority Applicant

3 Tips for Applying to Law School as an International Student

5 Traits That Help People Get Into Top Law Schools

How to Identify Midrange Law Schools to Target originally appeared on usnews.com