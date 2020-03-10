How to Handle Colds and Flu at Work

It used to be that the most annoying co-worker was usually the one who never cleaned out the microwave in…

It used to be that the most annoying co-worker was usually the one who never cleaned out the microwave in the company breakroom. But this year that dishonor has been going to other invisible colleagues — cold and flu germs and, of course, the coronavirus, which causes the disease known as COVID-19.

If working remotely isn’t an option for you, going into a workspace where you’re mingling with co-workers and members of the public and remaining healthy might seem like an impossible challenge. But experts say there are a number of strategies to employ to try and stay away from the doctor’s office. Here are suggestions, strategies and answers to your questions about being sick at work.

Should I Go to Work?

If you’re sick, you’ll be hard-pressed to find any expert to suggest that you go to an office, warehouse or store and possibly infect your co-workers or members of the public. So if you’re sick, you should not go to work.

Especially in the recency of the coronavirus, but really any time year-round, we all should follow the advice of Mary Groll, professor of health sciences at North Central College in Naperville, Illinois: “Stay home if your fellow employees may be significantly harmed by your return.”

And if you have co-workers who in general have poor health, you definitely want to stay home.

“Fellow employees who have underlying health conditions such as asthma, chronic lung disease, heart disease or weakened immune systems caused by disease or medications should be considered in your decision to return to work,” Groll says.

Signs That Indicate You May Be Sick

From a lifetime of experience, you probably know what to look for, but the symptoms for the flu, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are the following:

— Runny nose.

— Congestion.

— Cough.

— Sore throat.

— Fever or feeling feverish and chills.

— Muscle or body aches.

— Headaches.

— Fatigue.

— Diarrhea or vomiting.

And as it turns out, the symptoms of the coronavirus resemble the flu and many colds, though there are fewer symptoms. According to the CDC, you might have coronavirus if you’re experiencing:

— Cough.

— Fever.

— Shortness of breath.

Bottom line: Common sense suggests that if you have any of these symptoms and certainly more than one, you should stay home and probably see or contact a doctor.

How Long to Wait After Being Sick to Come Into Work

If you had a cold or the flu but are now feeling better, you should wait until you’re past the 24-hour mark from the moment the fever ended, according to Dr. April Bleich, an assistant professor and academic chair of obstetrics and gynecology at the TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine.

“If you didn’t have a fever, use common sense to determine if you are safe for work,” Bleich says. “If you are not able to competently fulfill your duties or responsibilities, you are too sick to be at work. If you choose to go in regardless, avoid close contact with your co-workers.”

As for what constitutes a fever, according to the CDC that would generally be a temperature of at least 100 degrees Fahrenheit or 37.8 degrees Celsius.

If you do come down with the coronavirus or believe you might have been exposed to it, experts say the coronavirus incubation period could be two to 14 days or longer before you experience symptoms and while you may be contagious. Generally, the quarantine period has been two full weeks.

What to Consider if You Come Into Work

Again, if you’re sick, it’s better to just stay home.

But if you do go, Bleich says you should wash your hands using soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As for when you wash them, it isn’t only after using the bathroom. Bleich suggests washing your hands before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

“If soap and water aren’t readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol,” she says.

Groll, meanwhile, suggests bringing sanitizer wipes to work. You can use them on things like your computer keyboard or a conference table. She also suggests keeping your fingernails short — the dirt and grime that a virus can lurk in can wind up underneath your nails.

If You Own a Business and Have Employees, What to Consider About Germs

If you have had employees who are sick coming into work fairly regularly, Julia Fullick-Jagiela advises a change in work culture. She is an associate professor and chair of management at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.

“If you have a ‘butts in seats’ culture, people will think they have to show up, even when sick, to get the work done and not lose their jobs,” Fullick-Jagiela says. “Are absences part of your performance review? Do you excuse illness from that? It shouldn’t take a pandemic for organizations to thoughtfully think through policies that comply with the law to minimize illness.”

She also points out that if you get sick yourself, you should also not hesitate to stay home.

“If employees see their boss come to work sick, what do you think the expectation is?” Fullick-Jagiela asks. And that won’t help your business if you bring the cold or flu into the workplace.

“One sick employee coming to work can spread rapidly, especially in small businesses with close quarters,” Fullick-Jagiela says.

How to Prevent the Spread of Cold and Flu:

— Wash your hands with soap for 20 seconds regularly.

— Do not go into work if you feel symptoms of cold or flu.

— Wait to go back into work once you feel healthy.

— Don’t force employees to come in when they’re feeling sick.

— Avoid contact with those who are sick.

— Keep your workspace clean.

