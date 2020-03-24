How to Find Nonfederal Student Loans, Aid Programs

College is expensive, and finding the funds to cover the cost of tuition can be really challenging. If you have…

College is expensive, and finding the funds to cover the cost of tuition can be really challenging. If you have already exhausted your federal student aid award, you can consider state-based or nonprofit loans to fill the gap. These options, guided by public purpose missions, were created solely to help students and families pay for college.

You should familiarize yourself with any state-based and nonprofit loan organizations in your state, because many of them offer free help with the college planning process as well as scholarships and other resources.

Here are three things you should do when considering state-based or nonprofit loans:

— Always file the FAFSA first.

— Understand the types of financial aid.

— Fill the gap with nonprofit loans.

Always File the FAFSA First

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, commonly called the FAFSA, is your gateway to college funding. Filing the FAFSA should always be your first step in the financial aid process because it is used to determine your eligibility for federal aid, as well as many forms of state and institutional aid.

You can file the FAFSA as early as Oct. 1 for the following year, but you won’t know whether you need to supplement your federal aid with additional resources to cover the cost of tuition until you get a financial aid award letter from the school or postsecondary institution you plan to attend.

Filing the FAFSA early is key to getting the maximum available aid award, but don’t worry too much if you’re getting a start later than October. You can file it any time before June 30.

Understand the Types of Financial Aid

You should always exhaust your college savings, scholarship and grant aid, and federal direct loans first before you look at any other options.

Scholarships and grants are “free money” that you don’t have to pay back, which is always better than a loan. Grant aid is typically need-based while scholarships are typically merit-based.

Federal direct loans are made by the Department of Education to undergraduate students to help cover the cost of postsecondary education at a four-year college or university, community college, or trade, career or technical school. These student loans offer many benefits compared with other options, but the maximum amount you can borrow each year ranges from $5,500 to $12,500 depending on your year in school, your dependency status and other factors.

If you need to fill a gap between the cost of attendance and your available savings, free money and federal direct loans, your parents will likely be offered a federal direct Parent PLUS loan. Direct Parent PLUS loans, which are made to parents rather than students, don’t have the same benefits as federal direct loans to students and have higher interest rates. Always compare this option with private loan options to see whether private options can save you money.

Fill the Gap With Nonprofit Loans

If you need to fill a gap between the cost of attendance and your total available savings, free money and federal direct loans, you may decide to take out a private student loan. In that case, you should be an informed borrower and look at more than one private loan option, comparing interest rates and terms to determine the best option for your personal circumstances.

Consider borrowing from a nonprofit or state-based organization, because these lenders follow a set of strong consumer protections and offer fixed-interest-rate loan options with low or no origination fees.

Many nonprofit loan programs also include borrower benefits such as no prepayment penalties and interest rate reduction options, and some offer benefits for graduates who work in a critical field in the organization’s state. Several nonprofit programs also offer income-based repayment options.

You can find the nonprofit loan options in your specific state at ForYouNotForProfit.org. The website can also help you find scholarship programs or college planning assistance resources offered by organizations in your state.

