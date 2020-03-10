How to Decline a Job Offer

Declining a job offer can be a supremely awkward moment. Kyra Sutton can tell you. She is an assistant teaching…

Declining a job offer can be a supremely awkward moment.

Kyra Sutton can tell you. She is an assistant teaching professor at the Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations in Piscataway, New Jersey. “I burned two bridges early in my career by declining a job offer the wrong way,” she says.

At first, she said yes but then decided to decline when a better offer came along. She emailed the recruiter her decision. The recruiter called Sutton to learn more.

“The recruiter wanted to know why I had changed my mind, but I was too embarrassed to take her call and I just let things go. It was bad, because the employer had spent a lot of time with me,” Sutton says.

Flash-forward a year later, and Sutton found herself regretting taking the job that offered her more money. She reached out to the original recruiter and hiring manager on LinkedIn.

“To no surprise, neither of them accepted my invitation or responded to my note,” Sutton says.

So if you ever find yourself in the tricky position of turning down a job offer, Sutton suggests you don’t emulate her younger self. It is possible to turn down a job offer without burning bridges. Here’s how to politely decline a job offer:

— Delay giving your employer an answer.

— Think about what you’re going to say.

— Make contact.

— Keep it short.

— No need to apologize.

— End the call on a high note.

— Send a thank-you note for the opportunity.

Step 1: Delay Giving Your Employer an Answer, if Possible

In other words, there’s nothing wrong with asking if you can give an answer the next day.

That can be awkward, too, if you know the hiring executive is expecting an automatic yes — especially if you’ve been acting excited to get the job. Still, if you know you are going to turn down the job and want some time to think about what you want to say, you might try saying something like, “Hey, that’s wonderful, and while I know I’m going to say yes, can we make it official tomorrow? I’d just like to sleep on it.”

That way you’ve created some space where a yes is assumed (which will be helpful if you decide to actually say yes), and you can start practicing how to say no.

Step 2: Think About What You’re Going to Say

Now that you’ve hopefully delayed your answer, practice a conversation out loud. Write down some thoughts. The main thing is to not do this off the cuff. That said, there’s also no need to invent an elaborate backstory about how you’d love to take this job, but you were asked by the CIA to go on an important mission for your country.

Just be honest.

“Usually, people decline an offer because it either doesn’t meet their compensation requirements or they have a better offer elsewhere. Either way, it helps to be straight about it,” says Scott Swedberg, CEO and founder of The Job Sauce, a resume and career advancement company based out of San Diego.

If it’s a money situation, Swedberg says that you might be able to use this moment to parlay the job offer into one that you would take by saying, “I really appreciate the offer and the role is a fit for me in almost every way except compensation.” Then, you state the money you would accept.

If you’ve been offered a better job somewhere else, Swedberg suggests thanking the person for the offer, saying something positive about the company and apologizing for not being able to inform them sooner.

Step 3: Make Contact

Courtney Keene, director of operations of MyRoofingPal.com, an online marketplace to find home improvement contractors, suggests making a phone call.

“Unless the hiring manager has stated a preference for email, always call to decline,” she says. “It’s next to impossible to convey tone through email, and far more difficult to have a full conversation if one needs to be had. While it may be uncomfortable, hiring managers will remember the candidates who bothered to call and sounded genuinely grateful for the opportunity.”

Sutton agrees. “If you are going to decline an offer, please do this during a live phone call. While it may seem more proficient and easier to say no via email or text, the hiring manager and talent acquisition team will appreciate a live call,” she says.

Step 4: Keep It Short

No need to go into great detail why you’re turning down the company. “Sometimes it’s better not to,” Keene says.

That said, she adds, “There are circumstances where you might wish to elaborate, however. If this is your dream company but not your dream job, tell them that. Ask that they keep in touch through LinkedIn and they’ll be far more likely to think of you when a suitable position opens up.”

Sutton agrees that the phone call doesn’t need to be a long one.

“But there are three key messages that should be shared,” she says. “First, thank the organization for extending an offer. Next, explain that you’ve carefully considered the opportunity, but you’ve decided to pursue another option. Next, share something favorable about your experience as a candidate.”

For instance, Sutton says you might say how you appreciate how the organization worked around your schedule to set up interview days and times.

Step 5: No Need to Apologize

“While it’s important to be considerate of human resources, I want to make it clear you don’t owe anyone an apology,” Keene says. “It’s a cliché, but this is just business. Handle it professionally and courteously but know that you’re saving the company much more time by declining than you would be if you accepted a job you didn’t actually want.”

Step 6: End the Call on a High Note

Well, as high of a note as possible. Sutton suggests asking if you can stay in touch with the hiring manager or recruiter.

“One of the biggest mistakes I think candidates make is failing to realize that the recruitment process is an opportunity to build relationships. I made that mistake once and I learned from it,” she says.

Step 7: Send Thank-You Notes

Yes, it might sound like overkill, especially if you want to look forward to the job you are actually taking, but you never know what the future holds.

“It’s a small world,” Sutton says of the importance of declining a job offer with grace. “Even if you don’t apply there ever again, the hiring manager could move to another organization where you do apply. So it’s good to maintain a relationship. You also need to protect your brand. Especially early in your career, your actions can be viewed as immature or, worse yet, unprofessional. Word gets around within industries.”

