For many retirees, the fear of running out of money is a major worry. People don’t know how to stretch their Social Security benefit to pay all their bills, and they’re uncertain about how often, or how much, they can dip into their individual retirement account or other retirement savings.

That’s where a retirement budget comes to the rescue. A budget shows how much money you take in, how you spend it and where you can make adjustments to fill in the gaps. It also helps you prepare for the occasional nasty surprise, like a major home or car repair or unexpected medical bill. When you have a plan, you reduce your fear of the unknown and avoid a lot of stress.

Here is how to create a retirement budget:

1. Gather your financial records.

2. Make a list of your monthly fixed expenses.

3. List your regular monthly variable payments.

4. Factor in non-recurring expenses.

5. Estimate your retirement income.

6. Compare your total expenses to your income.

7. Check your budget periodically to make sure you’re on target.

Taking the time to make a retirement budget will help you reach your financial goals and put your mind at ease.

1. Gather Your Financial Records

To make a plan, you need to know where you stand. Haul out your checkbook and your credit card statements so you can access your expense records for the past year. Many credit card companies offer a yearly summary to make this step easier. Tax season is a good time to do this, since you’re already using much of this information to fill out your IRS forms.

2. Make a List of Your Monthly Fixed Expenses

These are expenses that are the same every month. They include your rent or mortgage, a car payment, your Medicare payment and anything else you do that gets billed in equal monthly amounts, from a gym membership to your cable and phone bills.

3. List Your Regular Monthly Variable Payments

This step is a little harder since the bills change every month. They might include your heating and electric bill, your medical expenses, grocery bills, pet fees, gasoline charges and entertainment costs. Total your spending for the year in each category, then divide that number by 12 to arrive at your average monthly cost. There are ways to convert some of these variable bills into fixed expenses by signing up for monthly plans, but be aware that there could be an extra charge for this convenience.

4. Factor in Non-Recurring Expenses

Are you planning to take a vacation or buy a new car this year? That’s a special expense that requires advance planning. There are other bills that you pay only once or twice a year, such as insurance bills or medical expenses, home and car repairs and birthday and Christmas gifts. Once you figure out what occasional expenses you’re dealing with, add them up and divide by 12 so you can set aside money for them every month.

5. Estimate Your Retirement Income

Add up your monthly retirement income from all expected sources. For most retirees, this starts with a Social Security benefit. Add to this income the amount you expect to receive from a pension, withdrawals from retirement accounts and interest or dividends from other savings and investment accounts. You might also have income from a part-time job, a rental property, alimony or an annuity. Do not count the prospect of an inheritance, life insurance payout or winning the lottery. If any of these actually occur, then you can re-evaluate, but windfalls should not be relied on for your budget.

6. Compare Your Total Expenses to Your Income

Add your fixed expenses, average variable expenses and monthly share of non-recurring expenses to get a monthly expense budget. Since this number includes some averages and estimates, you may find yourself going over or under budget from month to month. That’s OK. But over the course of a year, your spending should match your income, hopefully with a little to spare. If you’re spending too much, then you’ll have to make some changes. Having a budget will make this step easier, since now you know where your money is going and where you can most easily cut back — whether it’s a minor adjustment like reducing travel or a major lifestyle decision like downsizing to a less expensive home.

7. Check Your Budget Periodically to Make Sure You’re on Target

Creating a budget is useless unless you test it out to see that it’s relatively accurate and that you’re really following it. You should check your budget every month at first to see if it makes sense. After you’re safely on track, checking once a year may suffice. But remember, a budget is not a legal document, it’s a guideline. It’s not meant to restrict your lifestyle, but to help take the stress and anxiety out of your financial life.

