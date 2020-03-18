How to Cope With Coronavirus Anxiety

Public health officials forecast that up to 70% of the U.S. population could contract the coronavirus, which causes the deadly…

Public health officials forecast that up to 70% of the U.S. population could contract the coronavirus, which causes the deadly disease COVID-19. Federal authorities warn that the U.S. hospital system may be overwhelmed with coronavirus patients. Government officials shut down restaurants and bars as the stock market plummeted.

The rolling tsunami of ominous news is taking a toll on the psyche of countless people.

“As the number of cases of COVID-19 increase, so does the associated anxiety,” says Paul Gionfriddo, president and CEO of Mental Health America, a community-based nonprofit dedicated to the needs of those living with mental illness. The group also promotes the overall mental health of all Americans.

“For the general public, the mental health effects of COVID-19 are as important to address as the physical health effects,” Gionfriddo says. “And for the 1 in 5 who already have mental health conditions — or the 1 in 2 who are at risk of developing them — we need to take personal, professional and policy measures now to address them.”

The Importance of Managing Coronavirus Anxiety

Given all the dire news, it’s natural to feel concerned and anxious — but it’s also important to not let those feelings overwhelm you and to develop ways to manage your stress, says Dr. Ziv Cohen, a clinical assistant professor of psychiatry at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City.

“With the coronavirus pandemic, there are realistic concerns we all have about our health and the health of our loved ones,” Cohen says. “People are worried about their physical health and economic security. If you’re worrying, it doesn’t mean you have a disorder. It can be a healthy response. Our ability to feel anxiety is actually helpful in being able to face challenges.”

Too much worry, though, can be counterproductive. “Anxiety becomes a problem when you’re feeling it all the time and when it reaches such a level of intensity that it’s hard for you to function,” Cohen says.

Here are four symptoms or behaviors that could be a sign that your anxiety is getting the best of you:

— Shortness of breath.

— Heart palpitations.

— Fear of talking to people.

— Panic shopping.

1. Shortness of breath. Breathing too quickly or shallowly could be a physiological response to anxiety, Cohen says.

2. Heart palpitations. You usually don’t feel your heart beating when it ‘s at rest. If you do notice your heart beating, that may be another physiological manifestation of anxiety, Cohen says.

3. Fear of talking to people. So long as you stay away from crowds and people who display symptoms of COVID-19, there’s no need to be afraid to talk to people in person so long as you practice the social distancing recommended by health experts. That means you should stay about 6 feet apart.

4. Panic shopping. There’s no evidence the U.S. is facing any shortages of goods, so there’s no need to panic shop, Cohen says.

Anxiety Management Strategies

While you can’t do anything about the news, there are steps you can take to manage coronavirus-related anxiety.

Experts recommend these strategies to help cope with anxiety over the coronavirus pandemic:

— Take a break from the news and social media.

— Engage in self-care.

— Get some exercise.

— Reconnect.

— Remind yourself of the facts.

— Breathe through your belly.

— Talk with a professional.

1. Take a break from the news and social media. “We feel more informed than ever, but constantly seeing and hearing the same information can cause us to go on overload and be fearful,” says Dr. Inua A. Momodu, chairman of the Department of Psychiatry at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in New Jersey. “Stepping away from the constant barrage of information can be helpful for your psyche.”

2. Engage in self-care. Decompress from the news by doing things you like that are good for you, Momodu advises. Read a book, do a craft, complete a word puzzle or listen to your favorite music. Meditation can also be helpful. “Do anything to switch your brain’s focus,” he says.

3. Get some exercise. Exercise can greatly increase your mood and help you refocus. “Go for a walk or run outside,” Momodu says. “It will help you to get fresh air and get your blood flowing.”

4. Reconnect. Call a friend and have a phone conversation, Momodu says. “Talk about anything but COVID-19,” Momodu advises. “Have a good laugh. Laughing can often help lift your spirits and put you in a better mood.”

5. Remind yourself of the facts. Keep in mind that the coronavirus pandemic is a crisis, but it doesn’t mean you’re doomed, says Linda Snell, a licensed clinical social worker and a therapist based in San Juan Capistrano, California. She works for New Method Wellness, a dual-diagnosis treatment center that treats people with substance misuse issues in addition to a variety of mental health conditions. “Experts say the odds of any one individual becoming infected with the coronavirus are low if precautions are taken, even though it’s a pandemic,” she says. It’s important to be vigilant, but also to keep perspective.

6. Breathe through your belly. If you start to feel stressed, breathe through your belly, Cohen says. Sit up straight and fill your belly with air, as if it were a basketball. Breathe from your diaphragm, and let your belly release the air. “If you do that 10 times in a row, you’ll feel better,” Cohen says.

7. Talk to a professional. If you’re feeling your mental health significantly decline, call a professional for support, Momodu says. A trained professional can help you manage the feelings you’re having.

