How to Cook With Spices to Add Flavor

At Oldways, when we talk about ways to eat well and healthy, we recommend following the eating patterns of traditional heritage diets. By diet, we don’t mean the concept of eliminating certain types of foods for a limited time in an effort to lose weight. Instead, traditional diets — like the Mediterranean Diet, African Heritage Diet, Asian Heritage Diet and the Latin American Heritage Diet — can be viewed as roadmaps to healthy eating that celebrate cultural food traditions and have a foundation based on unprocessed or minimally-processed foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, seeds, nuts, legumes, herbs and you guessed it — spices.

Herbs and Spices: What’s the Difference?

Herbs and spices come from plants. An herb is generally the leaf of a plant, like mint, basil, dill and parsley. A spice can start as a plant root, stem, bark, flower, pod or seed. Think: cinnamon, paprika, turmeric and coriander. Spices tend to have stronger flavors than herbs. Both offer wonderful, diverse options for flavoring food. Depending on the herbs and spices you select when you’re cooking, you can easily transform a dish’s flavor from Mediterranean to African to Asian and beyond.

Salt: Is it an Herb or a Spice?

Salt is not an herb or a spice. Sorry, trick question. While it’s used in cooking like a spice and is often paired with pepper, which is a spice, salt is a mineral that intensifies the flavors of other ingredients. You’ve probably experienced the difference between a dish that went from bland to tasty when salt was added to it.

However, medical research indicates that eating too much salt may come with serious health risks like cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, osteoporosis and cancer. The good news is that salt is far from your only option for intensifying the flavor of a dish.

7 Key Tips About Using Spices

You can boost the flavor of your food without increasing the amount of added salt, sugar or fat. In fact, you can often decrease them with the help of spices. Here’s what you should know about cooking with spices.

1) Are spices going to be hot, burn my mouth and make my nose run?

Many of the spices mentioned in this article are not fiery and hot. Spices can be intensely flavorful and often have complex flavor profiles. For example, they might be aromatic, fragrant, pungent, sour and yes, sometimes they’re hot.

Experiment with spices that fall into other flavor profiles besides hot, such as:

— Star anise tastes like licorice.

— Cumin has a nutty flavor.

— Sumac is tart like a lemon.

— Cardamom is aromatic and sweet.

2) What spices can be used for traditional heritage diet flavors?

— To give a dish Mediterranean diet flavor, look to spices like black pepper, cloves, coriander, cumin, fennel, garlic, paprika, saffron, sumac and turmeric.

— For African heritage diet flavors, consider cooking with annatto, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, chilies, cloves, cumin, fenugreek, garlic, ginger or nutmeg.

— For Latin American heritage diet flavors, include spices like achiote, chili peppers, cumin and garlic.

— To capture the flavors of the Asian heritage diet, try coriander, chilies, cloves, fenugreek, galangal, garlic, ginger and star anise.

3) Should I use fresh or dry spices?

Use what you have available. With almost any recipe, you can substitute a fresh spice for a dry spice, or vice versa. Search online for a recommended conversion for the particular spice. The flavor of a dry spice is more concentrated, so you’ll use less than if you’re using the fresh version.

If you’re adding a spice to a dish that will not be cooked — a dip, for example — you may prefer to use a dry, finely-ground version. It’s more likely to meld with the other ingredients than if it’s fresh and chopped or grated.

4) What spices go well together?

While personal taste comes into play, here’s a sampling of common spice mixes you may enjoy. Each of these spice mixes has multiple uses. You’ll notice they share common ingredients even though they originated from different cuisines and areas of the world. Instead of buying a pre-made version, make your own. Then you have the option to leave out or reduce the salt.

— Add berbere to soup or stew. This Ethiopian spice mix commonly contains allspice, cardamom, coriander, chilies, cloves, fenugreek, garlic, ginger, nutmeg and paprika. Though it’s usually hot, a benefit to making your own is that the level of heat is within your control.

— Add Chinese 5-spice to a stir-fry. This Chinese spice mix commonly contains anise, cinnamon, cloves, fennel seeds and Sichuan peppercorns.

— Add garam masala to a lentil stew. This Indian spice mix commonly contains cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, coriander, cumin, nutmeg and pepper. Masala translates to spices, and garam translates to hot — though it’s not always hot.

— Sprinkle sazón on vegetables, or rice and beans. This Latin spice mix commonly contains annatto, coriander, cumin, garlic and pepper. It translates to seasoning.

— Sprinkle za’atar on hummus and salads. This Middle Eastern spice mix commonly contains coriander, cumin, sesame seeds, sumac and thyme.

5) How can I use spices in baking?

An excellent way to reduce the amount of sugar and salt in a recipe is by adding flavor with spices instead. A good place to start is with baked goods that contain fruits or vegetables by adding cinnamon, nutmeg and clove to give a zing to a zucchini or pumpkin quick bread. Look for recipes with “spiced” in the name for more ideas. A popular Oldways cake recipe includes fennel, ginger, cardamom, cloves and cinnamon.

6) How long can I keep dry spices?

They may not have expiration dates, and they probably won’t make you sick, but dry spices lose flavor over time, which defeats the purpose of having them. Buy small quantities and use them regularly. If you’ve had a spice for a few years, it’s time to let it go.

7) What’s the best way to store spices?

The best way to extend the shelf-life of a spice is to buy whole seeds and grind them when needed. You can also toast whole seeds in a hot, dry frying pan to release their oils, which enhances the flavor. Once toasted, grind the seeds in a coffee or spice grinder, blend them or pulverize them with a mortar and pestle.

