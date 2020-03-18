How to Avoid Retail Therapy During the Coronavirus Outbreak

If you’re feeling isolated, you might get a sudden urge to do a little online retail therapy. How do I…

If you’re feeling isolated, you might get a sudden urge to do a little online retail therapy. How do I know this?

Because yesterday I almost bought designer shoes that I don’t even need. Fortunately, I was able to distract myself with chocolate, and the moment passed.

As the coronavirus has become a pandemic, we’ve watched schools, stores and businesses close temporarily. To deal with the emotional stress and financial fear, you might be tempted to engage in retail therapy for a momentary escape.

Resist! These uncertain times will pass, and you don’t want to be in credit card debt when we make it to the other side.

What Is Retail Therapy?

You might be thinking that what you’ve been doing doesn’t qualify as shopping therapy. If you’ve been buying groceries that you need online, that’s fine. But if you’re inexplicably drawn to a website featuring clothes, shoes or expensive electronics, then watch out.

Even if you have no history of shopping addiction, you could be susceptible right now. These are uncertain times, and while you’re stuck at home, buying something new might make you feel better. But this mood boost is short-lived. So, to hang on to that feeling, you have to keep buying more stuff.

Before you know it, you’re in credit card debt. But I want you to remember that this chaos will pass. In the meantime, do your best to emerge from the coronavirus situation financially healthy.

How to Resist the Urge to Shop

First, don’t feel bad about wanting to shop your way through this. It’s human nature to seek relief during a time of turmoil. And the reason retail therapy is calling out to you is because it’s one of the few things you can do and still maintain your social distance from others.

Here are a few tips to help you make it through the anxiety without getting into credit card debt.

Engage in online window shopping. I’ve been doing this myself, and yes, my shoes are on the list. Make your own list of what you’d like to buy, whether it’s furniture, art or designer clothes. When the coronavirus crisis passes, you can look at your list. If you still want to buy it and you can afford it, then go ahead and get it.

This is an online version of the 24-hour delay that I’ve used when shopping in a store. This pause helps you decide if it was an impulsive want as opposed to something you need and that’s worth your money.

Skype or FaceTime with friends. One of the biggest emotional drains during this time is the lack of human contact. With video calls, you maintain social distance, yet you get to see whom you’re interacting with.

Exercise or take a walk. Depending on where you live, taking a walk can really boost your mood. If you live in a major downtown area, this might be difficult to do if others are outside, too. At the very least, try to sit on your balcony or a deck, and breathe some fresh air.

Do home projects. Most of us have a list of things we’d love to do if we only had the time. Guess what? You have time. Think of this break from your routine as a gift. Instead of going out for your usual weekend dinner and a movie, paint a room, do some yardwork or read the books that are stacked up next to your bed.

Check on elderly relatives and friends. You won’t be allowed to visit in some cases, especially if your relative is in assisted living or a nursing home. But pick up the phone and let them know they aren’t alone. Or send an email or text with photos of the grandkids.

Doing something for someone else takes the focus off yourself and your own fear and anxiety. And it also might make the day bearable for someone who is truly isolated.

5 Financial Tips to Help You Get Through the Coronavirus

For some of us, working from home has allowed us to keep earning a salary. But there are many Americans who have had their incomes slashed — or even eliminated — due to the coronavirus.

Whichever group you fall into, here are some tips to help you stay in the best financial shape possible.

Cut back on unnecessary spending. These are the expenses in your budget for entertainment, restaurants and weekend excursions. This is temporary, so don’t freak out. What you’re doing is minimizing your expenses just in case you do encounter financial problems.

Hopefully, you won’t get the coronavirus, but if you do, knowing you have a little extra cash you can throw at medical expenses might ease your anxiety.

Shore up your emergency fund. I know this is hard to do if you’ve lost income. But if you’re in the group still getting paid and working from home, you should review your budget. All the money you’re saving from not going out to movies and restaurants can be diverted to your emergency fund.

Look for government-related benefits. If the Families First Coronavirus Response Act is implemented, it could guarantee free coronavirus testing and include adjustments to paid leave, unemployment insurance, food assistance programs, Medicaid funding and more. Remember to check with your state and with local assistance available in your area.

There’s been discussion about Americans receiving a check from the federal government to help offset economic losses. Unless you’re living paycheck to paycheck or just lost your job, if this becomes a reality, put it in savings.

If you’re a business owner, the U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest loans to help businesses recover from economic disasters, such as the coronavirus.

Watch out for coronavirus scams. I hate to say this, but sometimes a crisis brings out the worst in the public. One reason this occurs is because thieves know we’re preoccupied and not keeping an eye on our money. Fraudsters also rely on fear to get people to fall for scams.

For example, there’s a scam encouraging people to invest in stocks of companies that are supposedly close to having a coronavirus vaccine. Another email scam tries to get people to donate to charities collecting for coronavirus research. The Federal Trade Commission is gathering the facts about current scams, and you can get more information right here.

Check credit card balances online (a lot). Given the rise of scams, you should frequently review your accounts online. Make sure all the transactions are legitimate.

There’s another reason to do this. Seeing your credit card balances reinforces the connection that you’ve spent money with your credit cards. Keeping your balances fresh in your mind is a good way to combat the urge to engage in retail therapy.

