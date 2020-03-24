How the Coronavirus Will Affect Summer College Classes, Programs

The new coronavirus has infected higher education with a sense of uncertainty as campuses close due to the pandemic and…

The new coronavirus has infected higher education with a sense of uncertainty as campuses close due to the pandemic and colleges quickly move classes online. The present focus for higher ed is a shift to online courses through the end of the spring semester, experts say.

“Based on what we’re hearing, the main focus for universities at this time is digitizing courses that are already in session during the 2020 spring semester, as well as transitioning residential students into existing online programs if available,” Brad Adams, chief university operations officer at 2U, an online program management company, wrote in an email.

As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, the outlook for the end of the public health emergency is unclear, meaning summer may also be in flux. Some colleges have already moved to cancel commencement services scheduled for May or pushed those back to later dates.

College summer classes and programs are also likely to experience ripple effects due to the spread of the coronavirus, which causes a disease known as COVID-19 that has caused thousands of deaths globally, shuttering schools and businesses alike.

The Coronavirus and College Summer Classes

The University of Central Florida, a school with nearly 70,000 students, has already made the call on summer classes. UCF Interim President Thad Seymour Jr. announced last week that remote instruction will continue through the summer term.

“While we don’t yet know the long-term impact of #COVID19, we wanted to make this decision now to give our faculty and students time to adjust their plans,” Seymour tweeted.

Other colleges are having similar discussions or quietly making the same move.

“While the majority of institutions we work with are squarely focused on the immediate needs of this semester, some are beginning to debate hosting their summer terms online and a handful of institutions have already decided to move in that direction,” Brent Mundy, a senior product director at Blackboard, an education technology company, wrote in an email.

He adds that colleges are reacting to policy changes on the federal, state and local levels as the public health situation develops.

What the Coronavirus Means for Summer College Programs

EAB, a national higher education strategy firm, polled enrollment officials at colleges on their response to the coronavirus. Though questions about summer classes and programs were not on the survey, additional details have emerged through follow-up phone calls, says Madeleine Rhyneer, vice president of consulting services and dean of enrollment management at EAB.

Colleges are weighing what to do with summer orientations and bridge programs, which offer an early introduction to campus life to help students transition from high school.

“Some (colleges) have decided that they’re going to suspend every summer program that they had,” Rhyneer says. Many others, she adds, are in the process of making such decisions.

Jake Schwartzwald, director at Everything Summer, a New York-based independent educational consulting company, says summer bridge programs often allow students to explore academic interests and prepare for life on a college campus.

Bridge programs are “a low-stakes opportunity” to help students develop essential skills such as problem-solving and time management and get used to group living away from home, Schwartzwald says.

Like classes, the answer to what will happen to college summer programs and orientations may lie online. Some colleges, Rhyneer says, already offer such programs online. Those not already online are likely to make the digital transition rather than cancel outright.

She adds that colleges are also likely to rev up welcome weeks as the fall semester begins, to pack in lost programming time.

Prospective students expecting to take part in summer programs or orientations should contact colleges, Schwartzwald says. “The first thing I would do is reach out to that program,” he adds, and if it is postponed develop a contingency plan.

Students should identify their options, he says. Some programs are likely to continue online. Others, such as wilderness programs in remote areas unaffected by the coronavirus, may proceed as scheduled depending on the public health situation at the time.

What the Coronavirus Means for the Fall Semester

In conversations with college enrollment officials, Rhyneer says the focus has been on a return to normalcy amid the pandemic. She says colleges are focused on meeting the immediate needs of students before looking down the horizon.

“I think (colleges) are approaching challenges sort of on a triage basis,” Rhyneer says.

Looking ahead, 25% of enrollment officials are planning to offer online options if students are unable to study on campus, according to the EAB survey. However, 69% are unsure of offering that option, leaving the outlook unclear.

As the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus plays out, the American Council on Education and higher education groups have urged Congress to provide about $50 billion in emergency aid for colleges and students, suggesting that they will likely feel the effects of the pandemic for some time to come.

But what such relief could mean beyond the near term is anyone’s guess.

“I think what’s happening for colleges and universities mirrors what’s happening in our country,” Rhyneer says. “It’s a big moment, and it’s hard to predict what that trailing impact will be.”

