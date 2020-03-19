How Social Distancing Combats COVID-19 — and What You Can Do

As the new coronavirus disease, COVID-19, continues its rapid spread across the U.S., public health experts and governmental officials are…

As the new coronavirus disease, COVID-19, continues its rapid spread across the U.S., public health experts and governmental officials are strongly advising individuals and families to put space between themselves and others.

Seemingly overnight, the concept of social distancing has gone from emergency health preparedness and prevention jargon to a household phrase. It’s at center of the fight to save lives amid the coronavirus pandemic by decreasing an anticipated spike in COVID-19 cases in the U.S. — or “flattening the curve.”

“Social distancing is putting into place public health measures that are designed to reduce contact between people,” says Aubree Gordon, an associate professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan School of Public Health . “These measures may include things like canceling events, limiting the size of gatherings, closing schools and universities, asking employees that can to work from home and closing non-essential businesses.”

A sharp rise in cases will not only build on itself, dramatically increasing the odds daily of more people becoming infected, it will overwhelm resources. Without sweeping social distancing measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, hospitals will run out of intensive care beds and ventilators, and staff won’t be able to keep up with the needs of sick patients. More health care workers themselves will fall ill, and there will be fewer on the front lines to combat COVID-I9.

Those who heed social-distancing and quarantine recommendations are decreasing the opportunity for person-to-person transmission of COVID-19, which is caused by the novel virus SARS-CoV-2, for which there is currently no proven cure or vaccine.

In short, experts say, social distancing is our one and only big hope for intervening early enough to dramatically reduce the spread of the disease and deaths. Whether successful or not, the impact will be felt most among vulnerable populations, including adults over 60 and those with chronic disease, like diabetes and heart disease.

The Challenges — and Life-Saving Rewards — of Keeping Our Distance

But social distancing is inherently challenging, experts acknowledge. That’s because while some people are more outgoing and others introverted, the desire for connection is nearly universal and hardwired into us.

“This is uncomfortable,” says Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and public health professor at George Washington University and the former Baltimore health commissioner. It’s also a hardship for many adults to remain at home and for some kids to be away from school. That includes those who work jobs with limited or no paid sick leave and those who aren’t able to work from home and are losing income.

In addition, many children in low-income families are reliant on getting meals through public schools. Those kinds of challenges associated with social distancing have led to efforts ranging from providing groceries to families to a push for mandatory paid sick leave.

But others are better positioned to make the change — to work from home and to make other accommodations for their families. And it’s important to keep in mind, officials urging social distancing say, that others are making far more substantial sacrifices. That’s especially true for health care workers on the front lines caring for patients with COVID-19.

“These are extraordinary times that we live in,” Wen says. “These are measures that we are not used to. Humans are social creatures and we’re not used to this type of lifestyle. But this is temporary, and it’s necessary in order to save lives.”

In fact, while there’s little historic precedent to look toward, research indicates social distancing was effective — where it was practiced — in 1918, during the Spanish flu pandemic. Without social distancing in some communities, the deadliest pandemic in history could have killed even more people in the U.S. than the estimated 675,000 Americans who died.

“Early implementation of certain interventions, including closure of schools, churches and theaters, was associated with lower peak death rates,” researchers note in a 2007 research article in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS). In short, some communities flattened (or got closer to leveling) the curve locally, while death tolls were higher in places where social distancing measures weren’t put in place.

Similarly, each day is critical now to combat the rapid spread of COVID-19 as case counts climb exponentially in the U.S., even while testing capacity for the virus remains limited. So there’s no time to wait for comprehensively implementing social distancing measures. “We have a very narrow window, and we need everyone’s support,” Wen says.

Not a Snow Day

Unfortunately, a lack of modern precedent to compare to the COVID-19 pandemic and a patchwork approach to social distancing has led to widespread confusion and complacency. As a result, civic leaders and clinicians are expressing deep concern that Americans aren’t taking social distancing recommendations seriously enough.

“People think schools are out, we should treat it like a snow day. No, do not treat it like a snow day. This is exactly the opposite,” Wen emphasizes. “We should be kept apart from each other as much as possible. So no people coming around. Do not go to birthday celebrations or dinner parties. This is a time to hunker down at home with the people that you live with.”

Families should also say no to play dates, going to movies, zoos, going out to eat, participating in teams sports and any other gatherings to restrict person-to-person contact outside the home. In many cases, such places and programs have already been shuttered or canceled. But if they haven’t, that’s no reason to be complacent. Instead, be proactive in pulling back. Also, stay away from gyms and public playgrounds (even if relatively empty), since kids are likely to come into contact with not only peers but shared play equipment.

Generally speaking, make sure to heed expert public health recommendations on COVID-19 as they change to keep up with the growing threat. This is an ever-evolving situation.Initially, the advice was to avoid or cancel massive gatherings of 1,000 or more, then 250 people and then 10. Now there’s broad acknowledgment that it’s critical to limit all social contact.

That means putting space between you and anyone outside your household. “Adults should still maintain 6 feet of distance from each other,” Keri Althoff, an associate professor of epidemiology at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “Talk to your kids about keeping distance just like you talk to them about hand-washing.”

Why 6 Feet?

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes, COVID-19 is thought to spread mainly via close person-to-person contact. This transmission has been found to occur primarily between people who are within about 6 feet of one another.

When a person sneezes or coughs that sends respiratory droplets airborne. These droplets can carry the virus from an infected person to its next human host. When there’s not enough distance between people and precautions aren’t taken, these droplets can land in the mouths and noses of others and may even be inhaled into one’s lungs, the CDC notes. A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found the airborne virus can remain active for as long as 3 hours. That’s also why coughing into the crook of one’s elbow (not your hand) is also important.

Spread is most likely when a person is symptomatic, but not only then. COVID-19 symptoms include:

— Fever.

— Cough.

— Shortness of breath.

The CDC also stresses that those who develop emergency signs associated with COVID-19 should get immediate medical attention. Those signs include:

— Shortness of break or difficulty breathing.

— Persistent chest pain or pressure.

— Becoming confused or unable to be aroused.

— Bluish lips or face.

Even if a person with COVID-19 doesn’t show any signs or symptoms of the disease, it’s still possible to spread the virus that causes it to others. So it’s important for anyone who even suspects they’re sick to self-quarantine at home. And everyone should maintain at least six feet between themselves and others.

No Shared Surfaces, Either

Since the first outbreak of the disease in China last year, COVID-19 has proven to be highly infectious and spread easily. The CDC notes it may be possible to get the virus by touching an object or surface that an infected person has touched — and then touching one’s mouth, nose or eyes.

Social distancing decreases that risk as well. “Being away from people also then reduces the likelihood that things will be transmitted on surfaces,” Wen says.

Of course, some parents may still need to work outside the home — like health providers. Day cares and preschools should regularly clean surfaces and monitor kids closely for symptoms. But even with such precautions, keeping kids away from these communal spaces — let alone other kids there — is also advised, where at all possible.

Fortunately, many parents are able to work from home. “Keeping people out of work and asking them to work from home will also reduce the likelihood of surfaces being shared and diseases being transmitted as well,” Wen says.

Room to Move — What You Can, and Should, Still Do

Of course, in a digital age it just makes sense to use all means to connect at your fingertips, such as video chatting via FaceTime or Skype, or simply emailing or calling friends and relatives to check in. When in-person communities are pulling back, being active in your online communities is a good idea. “Staying emotionally and mentally connected right now is important,” Althoff says.

As many worry about the spread of coronavirus, experts say taking care of your mental health and also prioritizing the emotional well-being of family members is as important as ever.

You don’t have to remain in your home round the clock either. “Social distancing doesn’t have to mean staying inside at home alone. Instead you can go for a walk as a family in your neighborhood or local parks,” Althoff adds. “And, it’s perfectly fine to talk to others from a safe distance, such as neighbors across the street.”

In fact, exercising — whether on a treadmill in your home or outside — as well as taking other measures to stay healthy are as important now as ever to build up your immunity and fight disease. So when you stock up, and put shelf-stable food in your pantry, make sure you meal plan in advance for healthy, tasty dishes you’re actually likely to eat.

Ultimately, striking a healthy balance that includes putting distance between yourself and others isn’t about turning your back on your community. At its heart, experts say, it’s about being considerate of everyone’s well-being.

“We all have to make decisions about social distancing for ourselves and our families,” Althoff says. “Doing as much as you can to limit your physical contact with others will help you, your family and your community stay healthy.”

