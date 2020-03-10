How Scientists Are Using Artificial Intelligence to Track the Coronavirus

From interactive real-time maps to sophisticated forecasting algorithms, scientists are using technology to predict and track the spread of the…

From interactive real-time maps to sophisticated forecasting algorithms, scientists are using technology to predict and track the spread of the novel coronavirus. Solutions include employing artificial intelligence to process a large amount of data coming from multiple sources in various countries.

“There is a huge amount of data online and discussions often not coming from government channels but through news and chat rooms and blogs and social media,” says John Brownstein, chief innovation officer and professor at Harvard Medical School, who researches predicting patterns of influenza epidemics and pandemics. “We need to sift through that information, classify it, sift through the noise, geocode, and then provide a view of emerging diseases.”

Several companies and organizations have put together tools for tracking the coronavirus, as scientists say data management platforms and artificial intelligence methods combined can lead to a massive analysis of infectious diseases that can in turn support government decisions. Yet this poses challenges for scientists, as global data standards have yet to be developed.

“Modeling and outbreak data analysis efforts typically occur in silos with limited communication of methods and data between model developers and end-users,” say the authors of a Nature study on epidemic modeling. “Modeling ‘cross talk’ across stakeholders within and between countries is also typically limited, often occurring within a landscape of legal and ethical uncertainty.”

Nine days before the World Health Organization warned about the novel coronavirus, a Toronto-based startup spotted the threat posed by COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. BlueDot, a company that raised $9.5 million, used data from hundreds of thousands of sources, such as statements from official public health organizations, media, health reports and demographics as well as airline information. The startup relied on its co-founder’s expertise in treating SARS patients as an epidemiologist and physician.

“Our world is rapidly changing, and as a consequence outbreaks that threaten human health, security, and prosperity are appearing with greater frequency and magnitude,” said Kamran Khan, BlueDot founder and CEO, last August.

Meanwhile, Brownstein’s HealthMap, a Harvard Medical School-developed artificial intelligence technology that tracks infectious diseases, also picked up early signs of the coronavirus spread in Wuhan, China, in December.

“(The system) provides an early identification but we are using the technology now to build that situational picture of what’s emerging, mining data sources and trying to build a global map of cases that can be used to fuel modeling and forecasting, spread impact on different demographic tools,” he said in an interview.

Other startups, such as WeBank in China, have taken AI even further and are using it for predicting the upcoming recovery of the Chinese economy from the crisis caused by COVID-19.

Technology and artificial intelligence, in particular, can be applied to emergency medical response services, with algorithms being used for predicting the spread of a particular illness, patient monitoring and department operations in the emergency room. Scientists around the world can use algorithms to classify and cluster information, peruse the internet and interpret language associated with the illness that’s being tracked, analyze images and deploy robotics for a series of medical tasks that doctors wouldn’t feel safe to perform.

“In this era, there is a lot of conversation about innovations to develop novel solutions, in particular of developing world settings, AI is likely to benefit EM (emergency medicine) through its digitization power and information storage,” two medical researchers from Pakistan and Oman wrote in a report.

Yet using AI in health care and health-care warnings for the coronavirus is not free of challenges, Brownstein says. The biggest challenge is producing a compelling and reliable global dataset on the virus and its spread that draws on multiple national datasets that may have varying metrics.

“There are different structures and taxonomies, ways that people refer to the disease, different languages, cultural context, terms that people use around the disease that could be used for other types of things, so there is a lot of filtering that is required and it requires a significant amount of system training to get to the point of these tools becoming valuable.”

