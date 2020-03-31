How Financial Advisors Can Choose Their Niche

You can’t be everything to everyone, nor should you want to be if you’ve chosen to be a personal financial…

You can’t be everything to everyone, nor should you want to be if you’ve chosen to be a personal financial advisor. That’s why a niche is important.

Clients have more than 300,000 financial advisors to choose from in the U.S. alone, according to Cerulli Associates.

Ultimately what draws and retains clients is knowing that you can serve their finances better than any other financial advisor out there. Clients want niche advisors with curated expertise designed just for them. And advisors should want new clients within their niche.

Here are a few things to consider when choosing your niche:

— Understand why you need a niche.

— Look at your current book of business for inspiration.

— Consider your local demographic.

— Build off of your personal experiences and expertise.

— Turn your passion into a niche.

Why You Need a Niche

Whether you call it a “nitch” or a “neesh,” the important thing is you need one to be a successful financial advisor. Specialization is how financial advisors can differentiate themselves from the competition when it comes to their profession.

Instead of being just one of the financial advisor herd, you can stand out as one of the few who have wings instead of wool. Potential clients who are looking to fly will know with one glance that you are the financial advisor for them.

The caveat is, of course, that anyone who doesn’t want to fly probably won’t choose you as their financial advisor. But it comes down to quantity versus quality — or prospects versus long-term clients. You can market yourself to every prospect in the world, but chances are only a small percentage of them will actually become clients. By focusing on a smaller, targeted group, you can hone your marketing. While reach won’t be as wide, your actual conversion rate will likely be much higher.

With a financial advisor niche, you can also refine the products and services you offer. At Vimvest, a goal-based financial planning application, they chose to specialize in millennial investors.

Having this focus has allowed them to “concentrate on creating products and services that meet a specific need,” says Vimvest’s co-CEO and co-founder Phillip Dickson.

Their millennial focus has also allowed them to perfect the way they communicate. “There’s a language millennials speak, and traditional forms of financial planning are lacking the dictionary, so to speak,” Dickson says. Vimvest can capitalize on this as an app that speaks the language of millennials.

How to Choose Your Niche Market

So how do you go about getting a niche? Often your specialization will come naturally, says Arian Vojdani, investment strategist at MV Financial in Bethesda, Maryland.

If you already work with a lot of clients nearing retirement, for example, you can use that as a launching point to building a specialization as a financial advisor who works with near-retirees.

Your local demographic can also point you to a lucrative niche. For instance, advisors who work in an area where the core demographic is employed by a single company, you could develop a business working for retirees of that specific company. You could befriend an HR person at the company to learn about the benefits, such as retirement plans, that are offered.

If your current book of business isn’t already pointing you toward a given niche, think about your own experiences and expertise. Sonya Ranker, a certified divorce financial analyst and certified financial planner at Questmont Strategic Wealth Advisors, chose to specialize in women in transition after going through her own major life transition.

“It was very personal for me,” she says. Her experiences helped shape her and give her a better understanding of the needs and challenges faced by women in transition.

You could also turn a passion into your niche. If you’re passionate about helping immigrants improve their quality of life, make it your niche. If you’re already involved in your local school district, you can target your services toward its employees.

Letting your passion become your niche, will help you enjoy your day-to-day work, do a better job serving your clients and likely create a more successful business overall, Dickson says.

Before committing to a given financial advisor specialization, consider its market size, value and scope, Vojdani says. “Is there enough of a client base to make it worthwhile? Does the specialty actually bring value to your target audience and/or your business?”

Niche Designations

The financial industry is littered with certifications and credentials, from CFPs to chartered financial analysts.

“Some designations are what we call football fields,” meaning they cover a “broad array of subjects but never in terrible detail,” says Ric Edelman, chairman of financial education and client experience at Edelman Financial Engines. Other designations are oil wells, meaning they cover only a few subjects, but do so at great depths.

Some designations take years to obtain, such as the CFP, while others can be completed online in a matter of hours, Edelman says. Here are some of the most recognized financial advisor niche designations:

— Certified Divorce Financial Analyst: If you want to focus on helping clients through divorce, the Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts’ CDFA designation is a must-have. The CDFA provides an in-depth look at the financial side of divorce, from helping clients get a fair settlement to how to serve as an expert witness, if called upon.

— Certified Financial Transitionist: The CeFT teaches financial advisors how to help clients through major life transitions, including losing a spouse, selling a business or receiving a windfall. The certification is offered by the Financial Transitionist Institute, a division of the Sudden Money Institute.

— Certified Exit Planner: The CExP will help you focus on one transition: selling or exiting a business. It will teach you how to help clients develop and execute a business exit plan, and provide guidance on common issues that may arise during the exit process.

— Chartered Special Needs Consultant: Offered by The American College of Financial Services, the ChSNC designation is for advisors who help families caring for someone with special needs. The curriculum covers the short- and long-term considerations such families face and how you can guide them through their unique financial challenges.

— Certified Medical Planner: Designed for advisors who serve the medical community, the CMP provides training in both the investment and insurance needs of medical practitioners and the financial aspects of running a medical practice.

How to Market Yourself to a Niche Market

Once you’ve chosen the shingle you want to hang out, it’s time to paint it so it attracts the right notice. Education can be a useful marketing tool, Vojdani says. “Offering free webinars, thought leadership and other types of content that tout your specialization can help build your brand and establish you as a leader in that segment of the market.”

Sometimes the best marketing strategy is to back into your niche by networking with their network. For example, you might partner with an accounting firm that specializes in serving clients in your target market, Vojdani says.

And never underestimate the power of word of mouth. “If your brand is strong enough, clients that fall into that specialty will eventually refer you to others,” he says. Serve one dentist well, and she’s likely to refer you to her peers.

Update 04/01/20: This story was published on an earlier date and has been updated to include new information.