How Does Coronavirus Spread?

Now that the world is three months into the coronavirus pandemic, scientists have amassed a lot more knowledge about the…

Now that the world is three months into the coronavirus pandemic, scientists have amassed a lot more knowledge about the virus and the disease it causes, COVID-19. We now have a very clear picture of how the virus spreads — and how it does not.

This particular coronavirus is just a new version of a very common pathogen. “It belongs to a family of viruses that have been around forever,” says Dr. Jeffrey A. Linder, professor and chief of the division of general internal medicine and geriatrics at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine. For instance, other coronaviruses account for perhaps one third of all the common colds that children come down with each year.

There are seven known types of human coronavirus, and four of them circulate throughout the world every year, infecting both children and adults but causing little to no harm. Three others, however, have mutated into more dangerous versions. One caused the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, in 2002-2004. Another was behind Middle East respiratory syndrome, or MERS, which first appeared in 2012. The third is this current version of the virus, known scientifically as SARS-CoV-2 because it is similar to the SARS version.

Because we humans have a long history with these viruses, we already knew a lot about their methods of operation. SARS-CoV-2, it turns out, is pretty typical.

[See: Myths About Coronavirus.]

How Coronavirus Spreads

Coronavirus spreads primarily through person-to-person contact. It is a respiratory virus, and, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it can be found in water droplets that form from respiration — the act of breathing. This is known as droplet spread.

We naturally and unconsciously spread these droplets when we talk, sneeze, cough and breathe. They are so small and light that they can travel a fairly good distance from your mouth. That is why infectious disease experts want us all to stay 6 feet apart. That is beyond the distance most droplets can usually travel, which is about 2 to 3 feet depending on their size and weight.

In a cough or sneeze, though, they can fly from five to 200 times farther, according to research out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. And that’s why it’s important to cover your mouth and nose with your elbow when you do so — and to stay as far away as possible from others who are visibly sick.

[SEE: Coronavirus Prevention Steps That Do or Do Not Work.]

The virus can enter our bodies when we breathe these droplets into our own nose, mouth or eyes. They can also gain purchase if we touch another part of our body where they land and then touch our mouth, nose, or eyes. Here, again, you can see the logic behind the warning against touching your face when you may have been in the presence of the virus and to wash your hands often and properly to rid them of the virus.

According to the CDC, scientists believe that people are the most contagious when they are most symptomatic. (Hence, the recommendation that sick people stay home.) However, it appears to be possible that people can spread the virus before symptoms even appear. The virus has an incubation period of between two to 14 days, so it is possible to carry and spread the disease before you know you are sick. The CDC reports that this has occurred during this outbreak, but it is not believed to be the main way the virus spreads.

It may also be possible for you to get the virus by touching some object — a doorknob, a book, a water glass — that has the virus on it and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes.

“When the droplets land on inanimate objects, called fomites, the virus can remain ‘viable’ for an ill-defined length of time,” says Dr. John Swartzberg, clinical professor emeritus of infectious diseases and vaccinology at University of California–Berkeley School of Public Health.

That length of time is currently thought to be somewhere between a few hours and a few days, though, “I don’t think we know yet,” Linder adds. “That is why cleaning surfaces is an important part of control.” Again, experts do not think that this is the main way the virus spreads.

[Read: Coronavirus and Food Safety.]

How the Coronavirus Does Not Spread

Every germ has different ways of getting into our systems, and ways that it cannot spread to humans. For example, some viruses can circulate through what is known as airborne spread. The virus that causes measles, for example, is the most contagious human virus because, being especially small and lightweight, it can stay suspended in the air for perhaps two hours after an infected person coughs or sneezes. One person with measles can infect 12 to 18 others.

However, “it is unlikely that airborne spread plays an important role in transmission (of SARS-CoV-2). It may occur is the most we can say about this,” Swartzberg says. Current rates of infection seem to show that while the virus is pretty contagious through direct contact, it is rarely transmitted by indirect contact. According to the World Health Organization, SARS-CoV-2 has an infection rate of about 2 to 2.5 people — far less than measles, but more than the seasonal flu, which averages about 1.3.

[SEE: Photos: Doctors, Nurses and Hospital Staff Fight Coronavirus Pandemic.]

WHO has also reported that there is no evidence that coronavirus can be transmitted by mosquitoes or other insects. And it does not seem to be carried in food or beverages. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says there is no current evidence that the virus can be transmitted through food or food packaging that has been shipped from manufacturers to retail outlets. There is a small chance the virus could be carried by food that is packaged for delivery or pickup. To avoid that risk, it is recommended that you take the food out of its packaging, throw that packaging away and then wash your hands thoroughly before eating.

Finally, while the virus is found in stool, “It is unlikely this is an important means of transmission,” Swartzberg says.

Given how the coronavirus spreads and doesn’t spread, Linder says, we know there are four primary ways to prevent infection: “Stay away, wash your

More from U.S. News

Ways to Boost Your Immune System

Foods That Can Support Your Immunity

20 Pandemic And Epidemic Diseases, According to WHO

How Does Coronavirus Spread? originally appeared on usnews.com