How Coronavirus Is Changing Course of Study Abroad Programs

As the coronavirus pandemic causes a clampdown on international travel, U.S. students abroad are feeling the effect. Study abroad programs are being canceled, colleges have recalled students and some Americans remain stranded overseas in countries on lockdown.

With more than 21,000 worldwide deaths attributed to the coronavirus, governments are going on the offensive to stop its spread.

Efforts to contain the new coronavirus, which causes a disease known as COVID-19, have meant restrictions on travel and suspended or canceled flights. As a result, global mobility has tightened, making it difficult for travelers to return home, particularly from or to affected areas.

“We’re watching the world shrink,” says Martha Merritt, dean of international education at the University of Richmond in Virginia.

Some popular destinations for U.S. students have been hit particularly hard.

Italy, the second leading study abroad destination for Americans, welcomed nearly 37,000 U.S. students in the 2017-18 school year, according to data from the Institute of International Education. Now the coronavirus death toll in Italy has surpassed 7,500.

The public health emergency prompted the U.S. Department of State to issue an advisory that urges citizens not to travel.

“In countries where commercial departure options remain available, U.S. citizens who live in the United States should arrange for immediate return to the United States, unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period,” the advisory reads in part.

Challenges for Students in Study Abroad Programs

Brennan Sisco, a junior at Fordham University in New York, was halfway through a four-month program in London when she was recalled. She said Fordham officials were in regular contact about the possibility and then the reality of returning home.

Though she understands the reason for the recall, she’s dismayed that the pandemic disrupted her time abroad.

“Personally, having half of my abroad experience pretty much taken away from me is just heartbreaking. I was fortunately able to travel a decent amount at the beginning of my time in Europe, but I did have a few trips that were canceled or cut short,” she wrote in an email.

Sisco is continuing her classes online like countless other students in the U.S., as many colleges have moved to remote instruction.

Mariamane Akopyan, a junior at San Jose State University in California, was recalled from her study abroad experience in France. Rumblings about the coronavirus began in February, but she and her classmates “shrugged it off” at first, she says. Then the situation began to escalate.

When the Trump administration announced a travel ban related to the coronavirus, the situation became “instant chaos,” Akopyan wrote in a direct message to U.S. News. She and her classmates scrambled to get home, buying plane tickets and, for some, spending up to $2,000.

Though she was able to get back into the U.S. despite travel challenges, her belongings remain in Paris. Like other students, she’s taking classes online. But she’s also dealing with a particular quirk — a professor in France whom she says insists on a group presentation for one class.

“All my group members which were previously assigned live in Europe so I have to accommodate to their time zone and do a presentation at 4 a.m.,” says Akopyan, who lives in the Pacific time zone. “I guess my jet lag isn’t going away anytime soon.”

Akopyan notes that SJSU has a bilateral agreement with the Institute of Political Science in Lille — the college where she studied — meaning she paid the same in tuition as she would at home. But for Sisco, the possibility of a refund for her study abroad program is unclear at the moment.

The “actual details of what those refunds (if we even receive any) entail, have not been discussed with the students,” Sisco says.

Beyond those funds, Sisco says she lost money on flights and lodging for trips she was unable to take once the pandemic hit.

What Students Planning to Study Abroad Should Know

Though the University of Richmond has refunded students, Merritt says the refund process at colleges in general is likely to be complex as schools evaluate situations on a case-by-case basis. Her office has lost “tens of thousands of dollars” on upcoming trips it was funding, she says.

Colleges want students to see the world as accessible, but the coronavirus pandemic has proven costly to that hope, Merritt says.

“Sometimes when a student has to buy a plane ticket at short notice it’s going to be very expensive,” Merritt says.

As such, students may want to discuss monetary needs with the financial aid office at their college to see if additional help is available.

Studying abroad is a strong tradition at the University of Richmond, where more than 65% of students have an international experience, according to numbers provided by the school. Even so, students have been recalled and summer study abroad programs canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Though uncertainty abounds in the study abroad world, Merritt prefers to focus on the positives.

“I think we have more certainty today than we did a week ago,” she says.

Canceling summer study abroad programs is at the discretion of each university, and Merritt says students should check with the international office on their campus. “Have confidence in your office to make those decisions when they need to be made.”

If a student has a study abroad trip scheduled for summer or fall, she encourages them to follow the guidance of program organizers.

“Proceed with your plans as long as your institution is supportive and heading in that direction,” Merritt says.

Students would also be wise to check for State Department travel advisories.

Merritt also suggests having conversations with international students from the countries they are considering visiting, to hear about how their countries are approaching COVID-19.

“Ask what the cultural attitudes towards the pandemic are and what people are doing on a day-to-day basis,” Merritt says.

Students stuck abroad can also learn much about other cultures through their response. These students are “in a situation of experiencing other cultures through how they are handling the pandemic, which is a form of international experience we never anticipated,” she says.

For students who plan to continue on a scheduled study abroad program, Sisco suggests that they be prepared for the expense, noting it was a costly experience for her. Akyopan agrees but adds that students shouldn’t feel guilt for spending on studying abroad. She encourages students who pursue the experience to learn the language and interact with locals.

As the public health situation evolves, Merritt worries that the pandemic will scare the younger generation away from international travel. She urges them to remain open to study abroad as a learning experience.

Sisco encourages those students to keep an open mind and broaden their horizons when it’s safe to do so.

“This virus will go away,” Sisco says, “and when it is safe to travel please, please, please go and see the world.”

