How 2 States Are Working to Bridge Workforce Skills Gap

Before Rhode Island started an initiative in 2016 to make computer science courses available at all of its public schools,…

Before Rhode Island started an initiative in 2016 to make computer science courses available at all of its public schools, only 1% of the state’s students were enrolled in computer science courses.

Advanced placement computer science courses were only offered at nine public high schools, none of which were Title I schools, and in 2015 only 42 Rhode Island students took the AP computer science exam, according to Gov. Gina Raimondo’s office.

While speaking about the initiative — known as Computer Science for Rhode Island (CS4RI) — recently at a conference in Washington, D.C., the Democratic governor said that more than 1,000 students took the AP exam in 2019.

“Our kids deserve the best opportunities in the 21st century tech-driven economy, so we need to do everything we can to help them get ahead by developing the skills that matter,” Raimondo told U.S. News in an email. “Part of turning our economy around and creating jobs is making sure every student, at every level, has access to the new basic skill: computer science.”

Rhode Island’s CS4RI program, which was created by the state and partners including Microsoft, Code.org Advocacy Coalition and local colleges and universities, is among the ways states have been working to fill their workforce skills gaps starting at the K-12 education level.

Providing all high school students access to computer science courses is a policy in 19 states, and eight of those offer computer science education to all K-12 students. According to Code.org, whose mission is to make computer science a fundamental part of K-12 education, there are 494,070 open computing jobs nationwide, yet only 61,642 computer science students graduated into the workforce last year. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of computer and information technology occupations is expected to grow 12% from 2018 to 2028.

Microsoft Philanthropies Senior Director Jane Broom says that, when Raimondo became educated about the computer science gap, she called Microsoft and Code.org.

“She said, ‘I want to be the state that’s going to change this.’ And she really has,” Broom says.

[READ: Amazon, Facebook, Home Depot Among Companies Paying to Train Workforce]

Microsoft has helped Rhode Island and other states expand their computer science programs through a program called Technology and Literacy in Schools (TEALS). Under the program, Microsoft Philanthropies connects schools with computer science engineers who co-teach in the classrooms and help schools create sustainable computer science programs. After the schools’ teachers learn from these industry volunteers, they can teach the curriculum independently.

Matt Hallam, who has been working in the computer science field for a decade, says he’s in his fourth year of volunteering in Rhode Island schools through Microsoft TEALS. Hallam, a software developer, first volunteered at a vocational school, where he and three other volunteers taught a computer science curriculum to seniors for two years. The following year, the math teacher whose classes Hallam had been instructing taught the curriculum. Hallam and his fellow volunteers stayed in the classroom during those lessons to provide support when needed, he says.

That same year, Hallam also taught an eight-week computer science literacy course to high school freshmen through Microsoft TEALS, and now he visits schools once or twice a year to introduce students to computer science.

“I appreciate this opportunity for students who didn’t know (computer science) was an option for them,” Hallam says, adding that exposing students to computer science gives them the chance to love the field.

Bria Barry, Code.org’s outreach manager for the New England region, says the organization partnered with the University of Rhode Island to support CS4RI. Code.org helped Rhode Island develop its computer science curriculum through its K-12 Computer Science Framework, which includes guidelines for computer science education, and it helps train teachers who will be instructing those classes.

Barry adds that Rhode Island also has dedicated funding for teachers to take classes in computer science.

The efforts appear to be making a difference. All of Rhode Island’s school districts now offer computer science instruction, according to Megan Geoghegan, communications director for the Rhode Island Department of Education.

Both Microsoft and Code.org are also working with North Dakota, which is the first state to develop K-12 cybersecurity standards. Republican Gov. Doug Burgum spoke about the initiative in February at the annual National Governors Association winter meeting in Washington, D.C.

“The jobs of today and tomorrow involve significant emphasis on technology skills, and providing training and resources for our students and workforce in computer science and cybersecurity will also benefit us as a state as we continue to lead the nation in our cybersecurity approach,” Burgum said, according to the governor’s office.

[ALSO: ‘Skills Gap’ Creates Opportunities for High School Students]

According to North Dakota’s Information Technology Department, the state has newly drafted computer and cybersecurity science standards, and higher education institutions are developing new degree and apprenticeship opportunities in these fields for students.

“I think when you look at the skills gap, national and economic data and job projections, cybersecurity is one of the areas where the gaps are most significant,” Broom says. “From the governor’s perspective, I think he championed that work because he saw it as a great opportunity for his young people to get ahead of the curve, frankly, and to be ahead of the game and get trained in these areas that are of the greatest demand.”

Broom adds that the nation’s increased focus on computer science education is helping to address the inequity that exists in access to these courses. In 2012, 18% of AP computer science test takers were female, compared to 30% in 2019. And the number of underrepresented minorities (which College Board defines as all races besides white or Asian) who took the exam in 2012 to 2019 jumped from 3,000 to approximately 36,000.

These statistics are signals that the country is moving in the right direction, Broom says. “But we’re nowhere where we need to be in terms of equity of access and equity of opportunity.”

Arkansas and Washington are among the other states Microsoft Philanthropies sees as leaders in providing computer science education to all students.

“Arkansas lit up the entire ecosystem in their state to align both policies and funding to support computer science education for K-12,” Broom said in an emailed statement. She explained that Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, has made this a priority since he took office and that “we’re seeing the difference.”

In Washington, Broom says Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, has also shown leadership in computer science education and the state is “slowly building up the capacity to do more.”

More from U.S. News

The 10 Best U.S. States for Education

Students in These 10 States are Most Prepared for College

10 Best States for Economic Opportunity

How 2 States Are Working to Bridge Workforce Skills Gap originally appeared on usnews.com